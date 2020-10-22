Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 22 October

#8 Bear Kitty - Woodbine R4 (20:56 BST)

Bear Kitty is best forgiven her last effort when bumped at the start and is up to winning this with a cleaner break. Dad's Missy is of more interest than last time now the trip is more in her favour and is likely to be in the mix too. Tayler's the Boss also needs a second look.

#8 Storm Gauge - Woodbine R7 (22:39 BST)

Storm Gauge arrives here in a very good vein of form having been runner-up on her last two starts and looks very much the one to beat in this $25k claimer. Hold the Applause may be next best, while Short Summer Dress is another to consider.

#10 Whiskey Factor - Woodbine R8 (23:09 BST)

Whiskey Factor is dropping markedly in class and looks to have a good chance against today's lesser opposition. Victor's Way won't lack for any assistance from the saddle and is up there on the shortlist too. Victor's Destiny is another who merits consideration.

