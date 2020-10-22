To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 22 October

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in North America on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Woodbine on Thursday...

"...dropping markedly in class and looks to have a good chance..."

Timeform on Whiskey Factor

#8 Bear Kitty - Woodbine R4 (20:56 BST)

Bear Kitty is best forgiven her last effort when bumped at the start and is up to winning this with a cleaner break. Dad's Missy is of more interest than last time now the trip is more in her favour and is likely to be in the mix too. Tayler's the Boss also needs a second look.

#8 Storm Gauge - Woodbine R7 (22:39 BST)

Storm Gauge arrives here in a very good vein of form having been runner-up on her last two starts and looks very much the one to beat in this $25k claimer. Hold the Applause may be next best, while Short Summer Dress is another to consider.

#10 Whiskey Factor - Woodbine R8 (23:09 BST)

Whiskey Factor is dropping markedly in class and looks to have a good chance against today's lesser opposition. Victor's Way won't lack for any assistance from the saddle and is up there on the shortlist too. Victor's Destiny is another who merits consideration.

Recommended bets

#8 Bear Kitty – Woodbine R4 (20:56 BST)
#8 Storm Gauge – Woodbine R7 (22:39 BST)
#10 Whiskey Factor – Woodbine R8 (23:09 BST)

Woodb (US) 22nd Oct (R4 6f Claim)

Thursday 22 October, 8.56pm

Taylers The Boss
No Question
Afleet Connection
Anthecrowdgoeswild
Rose Ring
Alert Kitten
Dads Missy
Bear Kitty
My Cantata
Sugati
Blonde Attitude
Sadie Irene
Zyanza
Tiz Priceless
Jacks Memory
Woodb (US) 22nd Oct (R7 6f Claim)

Thursday 22 October, 10.39pm

Miss Bobbit
Hold The Applause
The Good Witch
Savoia
Lets Have Fun
Short Summer Dress
Aramon
Storm Gauge
Tara Dawn
Woodb (US) 22nd Oct (R8 5f Claim)

Thursday 22 October, 11.09pm

Absolution
Giant Attraction
Hardy Candy
Legal Gump
Thanks Again
Victors Destiny
Lookout Louie
Victors Way
Sandretti
Whiskey Victor
Seamus
Macho T
