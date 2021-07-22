To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 22 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in North America on Thursday

Timeform select the three best bets at Woodbine on Thursday...

"...returned from a break with a good runner-up finish last time..."

Timeform on Dad's Missy

Subzero Plus (Woodbine R1, 18:10 BST) ran well to finish second here last time and has a decent chance of going one better on today's terms. Abbaa has paid her way at this venue before and should also go close, while Cheek To Cheek is another who demands consideration.

Pink Lemonade (Woodbine R3, 19:07 BST) probably needed his comeback run earlier in the month and should strip much fitter with that under his belt. Badjeros Boy was a convincing last time and appeals most of the opposition, while Victor's Destiny is also considered.

Dad's Missy (Woodbine R8, 21:46 BST) returned from a break with a good runner-up finish last time and looks to hold a strong chance based on that form. Gea will get plenty of help from the saddle here and can chase the selection home, while Sadie Irene deserves respect as well.

Woodbine (US) 22nd Jul (R8 7f Claim)

Thursday 22 July, 9.46pm

Market rules

