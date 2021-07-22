Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 22 July

Subzero Plus (Woodbine R1, 18:10 BST) ran well to finish second here last time and has a decent chance of going one better on today's terms. Abbaa has paid her way at this venue before and should also go close, while Cheek To Cheek is another who demands consideration.

Pink Lemonade (Woodbine R3, 19:07 BST) probably needed his comeback run earlier in the month and should strip much fitter with that under his belt. Badjeros Boy was a convincing last time and appeals most of the opposition, while Victor's Destiny is also considered.

Dad's Missy (Woodbine R8, 21:46 BST) returned from a break with a good runner-up finish last time and looks to hold a strong chance based on that form. Gea will get plenty of help from the saddle here and can chase the selection home, while Sadie Irene deserves respect as well.

