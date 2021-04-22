To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 22 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Turf Paradise on Thursday.

"...looks very much the one to be with..."

Timeform on McKenzie Honey

#4 McKenzie Honey - Turf Paradise R1 (21:25)

McKenzie Honey posted a very good effort when fourth in a better race than this last time and looks very much the one to be with. Dublins Wildberry also brings some solid form to the table and is taken for the forecast, while Pulpit Singer can claim third place.

#2 Lucky Stepper - Turf Paradise R2 (21:59)

Lucky Stepper was below form on turf at this track most recently but was a winner when last trying the dirt and can bounce back returned to the main track today. Willing To Burn is also entitled to be thereabouts and looks the biggest danger.

#6 Fight Me - Turf Paradise R5 (23:28)

Fight Me has been posting some largely solid efforts of late and makes most appeal in what is an interesting low-level claimer. Runneratthecorner is worth a second look on stable debut and may come out best of the opposition, while Fabulous Floyd also demands consideration.

Recommended bets

#4 McKenzie Honey – Turf Paradise R1 (21:25)
#2 Lucky Stepper – Turf Paradise R2 (21:59)
#6 Fight Me – Turf Paradise R5 (23:28)

