Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 21 October

Supreme Aura (Belmont R1, 17:35 BST) looks the clear pick at the weights and looks worth supporting to bounce back from a recent poor run. Regal Quality makes appeal on stable debut and can come out best of the rest, while Blewitt is another who demands consideration.

Doswell (Belmont R8, 21:21 BST) has an excellent chance at the weights and should make a bold show dropping back down in grade. Mo Ready has less on plate here than in last race and is likely to be in the mix too, while Bodecream shouldn't be far away either.

Sweet Franny Lu (Belmont R9, 21:52 BST) will be hard to beat on these terms and is a confident pick to follow up her recent C&D win. Unicorn Sally is in decent nick at present and appeals as best of the opposition, while Miss Jen can also go well.