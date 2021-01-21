Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 21 January

#8 Strong Rules - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

Strong Rules was a winner on debut last summer but hasn't quite lived up to early expectations since then. However, he's still unexposed after just three starts and may well do better yet. Joel Berndt's gelding should strip fitter for a recent run when returning from a four-month layoff. Two Worlds looks the biggest threat.

#3 Catcake - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

Catcake returned from a layoff to win a better claimer than this at Fair Grounds last month. It could well be that she bounced off that big effort when well beaten last time. Today's drop in grade should see her be hard to beat if back on song. Molly Golightly is less up against it on this occasion and appeals as best of the remainder, while Calaja is another that needs a closer look.

#11 Daniel the Dreamer - Turf Paradise R8 (22:46)

Daniel the Dreamer has been running with credit in much stronger contests than this in California and will be very hard to beat shipping into Turf Paradise for a high-percentage trainer. Izzy B may be the one to chase the selection home, while Golden Goddess also seems likely to be in the shake-up.

