Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 21 January

Military March - Meydan 16:15

Military March won both of his starts as a juvenile and was last seen finishing fourth behind dual Group 1 winner Kameko in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. That form is standout in this contest and he remains capable of better, too, so will be incredibly tough to beat with improvement on the cards over this slightly longer trip. David O'Meara's stable star Lord Glitters could provide the main opposition to the selection, ahead of Charlie Appleby's Zakouski and Art du Val.

Glorious Journey - Meydan 17:25

The last two winners of the Al Fahidi Fort, Glorious Journey and D'bai, could well have this between them, with Glorious Journey fancied to follow up last year's victory when giving Charlie Appleby a 1-2-3 in the race. Glorious Journey when on to win a listed race at Newbury later in the year and is a smart performer on his day. He looks the one to beat with William Buick taking the ride. Appleby's Velorum - who is three from five - also makes a fair bit of appeal, in a race his trainer should dominate this once more.

Lazuli - Meydan 18:00

Lazuli showed useful form as a juvenile and was right back on his game when landing the Group 3 World Trophy at Newbury in September. He is sure to be well prepared for this return given the yard he represents and can prove too strong for Caspian Prince, who is now a 12-year-old, but has lost none of his zest despite his advancing years. He seems sure to attempt to make all, while Kilfrush Memories is one to consider at longer odds.

