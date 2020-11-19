Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 19 November

Aque (US) 19th Nov (R1 1m Claim)Show Hide
Thursday 19 November, 4.50pm
Timeform provide the three best bets at Aqueduct and Woodbine on Thursday...
"...will take plenty of stopping in his bid for the hat-trick..."
Timeform on Economic Policy
#2 Economic Policy - Aqueduct R1 (16:50)
Economic Policy is unbeaten in his last two races and will take plenty of stopping in his bid for the hat-trick. Bozzini represents a stable that do well in this type of event and is also likely to be in the mix, while King of Ranch also requires consideration.
#8 Lefootwostomps - Woodbine R1 (19:25)
Lefootwostomps is turned out quickly after showing her best form yet when runner-up here three weeks ago. She can get off the mark at sixth attempt, with Six Pack Girl rated the main danger after several good recent efforts.
#7 Hell N Wild - Woodbine R3 (20:27)
Hell N Wild was a winner of a similar contest to this on turf last time but goes equally well on the all-weather must have a good chance switching surfaces. Nantucket Red is likely to be on the premises too, while Gamble's Candy also commands a second look.
#2 Economic Policy – Aqueduct R1 (16:50)
#8 Lefootwostomps – Woodbine R1 (19:25)
#7 Hell N Wild – Woodbine R3 (20:27)
