Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 19 November

#2 Economic Policy - Aqueduct R1 (16:50)

Economic Policy is unbeaten in his last two races and will take plenty of stopping in his bid for the hat-trick. Bozzini represents a stable that do well in this type of event and is also likely to be in the mix, while King of Ranch also requires consideration.

#8 Lefootwostomps - Woodbine R1 (19:25)

Lefootwostomps is turned out quickly after showing her best form yet when runner-up here three weeks ago. She can get off the mark at sixth attempt, with Six Pack Girl rated the main danger after several good recent efforts.

#7 Hell N Wild - Woodbine R3 (20:27)

Hell N Wild was a winner of a similar contest to this on turf last time but goes equally well on the all-weather must have a good chance switching surfaces. Nantucket Red is likely to be on the premises too, while Gamble's Candy also commands a second look.

