Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 19 August

#4 Twirling Wind - Woodbine R1 (18:10)

Twirling Wind reappears quickly after running career best in second place just 3 weeks ago and gets the nod in the Woodbine opener. Ladies Signature has a good chance on these terms and appeals as best of the rest, while Samurai Queen makes up the three.

#6 Pledge - Woodbine R5 (20:10)

Pledge returned from a near 5-month layoff to finish a good third here last time and will take plenty of beating if coming on for that run. Magical Soul takes a drop in grade in this race and is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Bodacious Miss is another that comes into the reckoning.

#4 Miss Savvy - Woodbine R7 (21:14)

Miss Savvy likely needed her comeback run when only sixth in a better race last time and should strip much fitter with under her belt. Lucky Girasol should find the return to this trip a good move and can also go close, while Factoring can't be ruled out of it either.

