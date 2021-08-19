Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 19 August

Woodbine (US) 19th Aug (R1 6f Claim)Show Hide
Thursday 19 August, 6.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Samurai Queen
|Wake Up Maggie
|Cindervella
|Twirling Wind
|Leon Azul
|Ladies Signature
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out the best bets at Woodbine on Thursday.
"...will take plenty of beating if coming on for that run..."
Timeform on Pledge
#4 Twirling Wind - Woodbine R1 (18:10)
Twirling Wind reappears quickly after running career best in second place just 3 weeks ago and gets the nod in the Woodbine opener. Ladies Signature has a good chance on these terms and appeals as best of the rest, while Samurai Queen makes up the three.
#6 Pledge - Woodbine R5 (20:10)
Pledge returned from a near 5-month layoff to finish a good third here last time and will take plenty of beating if coming on for that run. Magical Soul takes a drop in grade in this race and is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Bodacious Miss is another that comes into the reckoning.
#4 Miss Savvy - Woodbine R7 (21:14)
Miss Savvy likely needed her comeback run when only sixth in a better race last time and should strip much fitter with under her belt. Lucky Girasol should find the return to this trip a good move and can also go close, while Factoring can't be ruled out of it either.
Thursday 19 August, 6.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Samurai Queen
|Wake Up Maggie
|Cindervella
|Twirling Wind
|Leon Azul
|Ladies Signature
Thursday 19 August, 8.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Amalfi Sky
|Scatter The Clouds
|Magical Soul
|Swirling Dancer
|Bodacious Miss
|Pledge
|Factoire
Thursday 19 August, 9.14pm
|Back
|Lay
|Factoring
|Grateful Praise
|Gelato Amore
|Miss Savvy
|Airy Fairy
|Close Image
|Lucky Girasol