Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 18 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Turf Paradise on Thursday...

"...is of major interest on her debut for a new stable debut..."

Timeform on She Began Again

#7 She Began Again - Turf Paradise R2 (20:22)

She Began Again was a good second over today's C&D last time is of major interest on her debut for a new stable debut in this similar contest. Dances For Kamia posted an improved effort on her most recent start and appeals as best of the remainder. Heatseeker Baby demands respect as well.

#1 Baltimore Beecho - Turf Paradise R3 (20:50)

Baltimore Beecho was entitled to need his recent comeback run after being off for ten months and should strip fitter this time around. A drop in grade in this contest should also play in his favour. Call Waiting is twice a course winner and is next on the shortlist, while Mysurewinwilliams shouldn't be far away either.

#3 Indian Head Nickle - Turf Paradise R6 (22:16)

Indian Head Nickle is the subject of a positive trainer upgrade in this low-level claimer, having joined the Quinn Howey barn from Ellen Jackson. He will be a big player on stable debut if taking to this track at the first time of asking. Mo Gee should also give a good account, while Go Now Go is likely to be on the premises too.

TPara (US) 18th Feb (R2 6f Claim)

Thursday 18 February, 8.22pm

TPara (US) 18th Feb (R3 6f Claim)

Thursday 18 February, 8.50pm

TPara (US) 18th Feb (R6 1m1f Claim)

Thursday 18 February, 10.16pm

