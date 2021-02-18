To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 18 February

South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Thursday

Timeform select the three best bets at the Vaal on Thursday...

"There should be more to come..."

Timeform on Tropic Sun

#4 Tropic Sun - Vaal R6 (13:45 GMT)

Tropic Sun doesn't come out well at the weights on these terms, but she is still improving and looks one to follow following a very good second over this course and distance last time. There should be more to come and she should have too much for the more exposed Dark Crystal.

#9 Written In Stone - Vaal R7 (14:20 GMT)

This looks an open sprint handicap and, at the prices, it could be worth taking a chance on Written In Stone. He won three times last year (once over course and distance) and shaped well when finishing third back here last time, not beaten far by Rock of Africa, and he can reverse the form on these revised terms. Certifiable seems best of the rest.

#9 Leading Fast - Vaal R8 (14:55 GMT)

Leading Fast's sole win came over course and distance at the beginning of last year and, for all she hasn't been in great form of late, she is of interest now dropping in class. She is preferred to Fantasy Flower and Louis The Seventh.

Vaal (RSA) 18th Feb (R6 1200m Mdn)

Thursday 18 February, 1.45pm

Back Lay
Mks Pride
Visiway
Forever Mine
Tropic Sun
Al Muthana
Dark Crystal
Vaal (RSA) 18th Feb (R7 1200m Hcap)

Thursday 18 February, 2.20pm

Back Lay
Rock The Globe
State Trooper
Rock Of Africa
Spanish Boy
Urban Rock
Holy Man
Fitzwilliam
Last Of The Legend
Written In Stone
Sea Virescent
Crown Guardian
Certifiable
Vaal (RSA) 18th Feb (R8 1200m Stks)

Thursday 18 February, 2.55pm

Back Lay
Successful Secret
After Hours
Into The Future
Dogliotti
Hertog
Louis The Seventh
Timeforthat
Bahlebonke
Leading Fast
Lets Talk
Ramsay
Father Time
Diamonds N Dust
Big City Girl
Fantasy Flower
Tiki Taka
