Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 18 February

#4 Tropic Sun - Vaal R6 (13:45 GMT)

Tropic Sun doesn't come out well at the weights on these terms, but she is still improving and looks one to follow following a very good second over this course and distance last time. There should be more to come and she should have too much for the more exposed Dark Crystal.

#9 Written In Stone - Vaal R7 (14:20 GMT)

This looks an open sprint handicap and, at the prices, it could be worth taking a chance on Written In Stone. He won three times last year (once over course and distance) and shaped well when finishing third back here last time, not beaten far by Rock of Africa, and he can reverse the form on these revised terms. Certifiable seems best of the rest.

#9 Leading Fast - Vaal R8 (14:55 GMT)

Leading Fast's sole win came over course and distance at the beginning of last year and, for all she hasn't been in great form of late, she is of interest now dropping in class. She is preferred to Fantasy Flower and Louis The Seventh.

