Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 18 February

Vaal (RSA) 18th Feb (R6 1200m Mdn)Show Hide
Thursday 18 February, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mks Pride
|Visiway
|Forever Mine
|Tropic Sun
|Al Muthana
|Dark Crystal
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform select the three best bets at the Vaal on Thursday...
"There should be more to come..."
Timeform on Tropic Sun
#4 Tropic Sun - Vaal R6 (13:45 GMT)
Tropic Sun doesn't come out well at the weights on these terms, but she is still improving and looks one to follow following a very good second over this course and distance last time. There should be more to come and she should have too much for the more exposed Dark Crystal.
#9 Written In Stone - Vaal R7 (14:20 GMT)
This looks an open sprint handicap and, at the prices, it could be worth taking a chance on Written In Stone. He won three times last year (once over course and distance) and shaped well when finishing third back here last time, not beaten far by Rock of Africa, and he can reverse the form on these revised terms. Certifiable seems best of the rest.
#9 Leading Fast - Vaal R8 (14:55 GMT)
Leading Fast's sole win came over course and distance at the beginning of last year and, for all she hasn't been in great form of late, she is of interest now dropping in class. She is preferred to Fantasy Flower and Louis The Seventh.
You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
#4 Tropic Sun - Vaal R6 (13:45 GMT)
#9 Written In Stone - Vaal R7 (14:20 GMT)
#9 Leading Fast - Vaal R8 (14:55 GMT)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Thursday 18 February, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mks Pride
|Visiway
|Forever Mine
|Tropic Sun
|Al Muthana
|Dark Crystal
Thursday 18 February, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rock The Globe
|State Trooper
|Rock Of Africa
|Spanish Boy
|Urban Rock
|Holy Man
|Fitzwilliam
|Last Of The Legend
|Written In Stone
|Sea Virescent
|Crown Guardian
|Certifiable
Thursday 18 February, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Successful Secret
|After Hours
|Into The Future
|Dogliotti
|Hertog
|Louis The Seventh
|Timeforthat
|Bahlebonke
|Leading Fast
|Lets Talk
|Ramsay
|Father Time
|Diamonds N Dust
|Big City Girl
|Fantasy Flower
|Tiki Taka