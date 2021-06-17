To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 17 June

Horse racing at Belmont Park
Timeform focus on the action at Belmont

Timeform identify the three best bets at Belmont on Thursday...

"...is weighted to go well in this similar contest..."

Timeform on Giacosa

#2 Giacosa - Belmont R3 (21:09)

Giacosa returned from a layoff to finish a good third last time and is weighted to go well in this similar contest. Chocolate Cookie has a jockey up with a great record here and be thereabouts too, while Kreesie also requires consideration.

#1 Advance Notice - Belmont R4 (21:40)

Advance Notice has to be considered on his first start for the Linda Rice barn and has leading claims with Jose Lezcano in the saddle. Benintendi is one to be interested in and appeals most of the rest, while Nutsie also demands respect.

#7 Malibu Pro - Belmont R5 (22:13)

A winner over C&D last time, Malibu Pro was claimed by a barn that does well with new acquisitions and should give it a good go once again. Supreme Aura is in decent nick at present and is also likely to be on the premises, while Legit is another that requires a closer look.

Belmont Park (US) 17th Jun (R5 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 June, 10.13pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Potantico
Legit
Alcools
Mubarmaj
Malibu Pro
Easy Shot
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips