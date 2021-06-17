Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 17 June

#2 Giacosa - Belmont R3 (21:09)

Giacosa returned from a layoff to finish a good third last time and is weighted to go well in this similar contest. Chocolate Cookie has a jockey up with a great record here and be thereabouts too, while Kreesie also requires consideration.

#1 Advance Notice - Belmont R4 (21:40)

Advance Notice has to be considered on his first start for the Linda Rice barn and has leading claims with Jose Lezcano in the saddle. Benintendi is one to be interested in and appeals most of the rest, while Nutsie also demands respect.

#7 Malibu Pro - Belmont R5 (22:13)

A winner over C&D last time, Malibu Pro was claimed by a barn that does well with new acquisitions and should give it a good go once again. Supreme Aura is in decent nick at present and is also likely to be on the premises, while Legit is another that requires a closer look.

