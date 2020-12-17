Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 17 December

#1 Much Class - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

A winner over C&D on his most recent start, Much Class must have a good chance on these terms and will to take all the beating in his bid to follow up. Lucky Inferno can come out best of the remainder, while Mr. Graceful can't be ignored either.

#10 Lady Belacqua - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

Lady Belacqua ran better than it looks on her recent comeback, having pressed a strong pace before lack of a recent outing took its toll. She should strip fitter this time around. Ten Count Out represents a barn in tremendous order at present and could well emerge as best of the remainder.

#9 Kris T - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

Kris T bounced back from a poor run to strike last time out and looks sure to go well again. Rock the Jukebox makes appeal on debut for a new trainer and is the pick of the opposition, while A J's Grand also commands scrutiny.