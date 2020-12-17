To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 17 December

Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Delta Downs on Thursday...

"...must have a good chance on these terms and will to take all the beating..."

Timeform on Much Class

#1 Much Class - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

A winner over C&D on his most recent start, Much Class must have a good chance on these terms and will to take all the beating in his bid to follow up. Lucky Inferno can come out best of the remainder, while Mr. Graceful can't be ignored either.

#10 Lady Belacqua - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

Lady Belacqua ran better than it looks on her recent comeback, having pressed a strong pace before lack of a recent outing took its toll. She should strip fitter this time around. Ten Count Out represents a barn in tremendous order at present and could well emerge as best of the remainder.

#9 Kris T - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

Kris T bounced back from a poor run to strike last time out and looks sure to go well again. Rock the Jukebox makes appeal on debut for a new trainer and is the pick of the opposition, while A J's Grand also commands scrutiny.

Recommended bets

#1 Much Class - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)
#10 Lady Belacqua - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)
#9 Kris T - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

