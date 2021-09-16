Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 16 September

#1 New Frontier - Laurel Park, R3 (18:38)

New Frontier makes plenty of appeal stepping back into claiming company. A speedy sort, he could find himself getting his own way out in front and can add to his course record. Honorable Service should get a good pace to aim at and isn't ruled out on his best form, likewise Phantom Ro.

#4 King Of The Testo - Evangeline Downs, R7 (02:32)

King Of The Testo only just failed to complete the 5-timer last time but that doesn't mean the faith should be lost in him just yet. The Keith Bourgeois barn has a 33% strike-rate at this meet, and he's taken to quickly resume winning ways. Lighthawk has chased home the selection several times recently and may have to settle for minor money again.

#7 Summer Lightning - Canterbury Park, R11 (03:10)

Summer Lightning showed more than enough in a valuable stakes race last time to suggest she can take advantage today. Robertino Diodoro is one of the tracks leading trainers and the selection can end his meet on a high. Cause I'm Leavin was very impressive when getting off the mark here last time, as was Misyneedsacocktail, and they can see out the 1-2-3.

