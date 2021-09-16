To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 16 September

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform pick out three best bets from three different venues on Thursday...

"A speedy sort, he could find himself getting his own way out in front and can add to his course record..."

Timeform on New Frontier

#1 New Frontier - Laurel Park, R3 (18:38)

New Frontier makes plenty of appeal stepping back into claiming company. A speedy sort, he could find himself getting his own way out in front and can add to his course record. Honorable Service should get a good pace to aim at and isn't ruled out on his best form, likewise Phantom Ro.

#4 King Of The Testo - Evangeline Downs, R7 (02:32)

King Of The Testo only just failed to complete the 5-timer last time but that doesn't mean the faith should be lost in him just yet. The Keith Bourgeois barn has a 33% strike-rate at this meet, and he's taken to quickly resume winning ways. Lighthawk has chased home the selection several times recently and may have to settle for minor money again.

#7 Summer Lightning - Canterbury Park, R11 (03:10)

Summer Lightning showed more than enough in a valuable stakes race last time to suggest she can take advantage today. Robertino Diodoro is one of the tracks leading trainers and the selection can end his meet on a high. Cause I'm Leavin was very impressive when getting off the mark here last time, as was Misyneedsacocktail, and they can see out the 1-2-3.

