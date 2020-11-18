Thurles Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Kemboy - 13:20 Thurles

Kemboy gets the verdict in a cracking renewal of this listed contest. He was Timeform's highest-rated staying chaser in 2018/19 after recording a hat-trick of Grade 1 wins, including a defeat of stablemate Al Boum Photo in the Punchestown Gold Cup. Admittedly, he was below that level in three starts last season, but it's far too soon to be writing him off, a top-class chaser who is likely to have too much pace for Monalee and Presenting Percy under these conditions.

No. 3 Kemboy (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.48 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Millen To One - 13:55 Thurles

Millen To One was in the process of running well when unseating his rider at the last at Punchestown three weeks ago, looking likely to be placed at the time. He has produced several other creditable efforts in this sphere, putting together a consistent profile that suggests it's only a matter of time before he gains a deserved first win. This looks an excellent opportunity for him do just that given that he meets his five rivals on favourable terms.

No. 3 Millen To One (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: F. Flood, Ireland

Jockey: A. W. Short

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

El Barra - 15:55 Thurles

El Barra is the most interesting contender as he attempts to provide trainer Willie Mullins with a third successive win in this bumper. He is related to plenty of winners under Rules and cost £280,000 after finishing second on his sole start in points in May 2018, so it will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour on his belated debut for a trainer whose recent winners of this race included Asterion Forlonge (now a smart hurdler/chaser).