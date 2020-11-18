To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Thurles Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Thurles on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Thurles on Thursday...

"...related to plenty of winners under Rules and cost £280,000 after finishing second on his sole start in points..."

Timeform on El Barra

Kemboy - 13:20 Thurles

Kemboy gets the verdict in a cracking renewal of this listed contest. He was Timeform's highest-rated staying chaser in 2018/19 after recording a hat-trick of Grade 1 wins, including a defeat of stablemate Al Boum Photo in the Punchestown Gold Cup. Admittedly, he was below that level in three starts last season, but it's far too soon to be writing him off, a top-class chaser who is likely to have too much pace for Monalee and Presenting Percy under these conditions.

Millen To One - 13:55 Thurles

Millen To One was in the process of running well when unseating his rider at the last at Punchestown three weeks ago, looking likely to be placed at the time. He has produced several other creditable efforts in this sphere, putting together a consistent profile that suggests it's only a matter of time before he gains a deserved first win. This looks an excellent opportunity for him do just that given that he meets his five rivals on favourable terms.

El Barra - 15:55 Thurles

El Barra is the most interesting contender as he attempts to provide trainer Willie Mullins with a third successive win in this bumper. He is related to plenty of winners under Rules and cost £280,000 after finishing second on his sole start in points in May 2018, so it will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour on his belated debut for a trainer whose recent winners of this race included Asterion Forlonge (now a smart hurdler/chaser).


Smart Stat

SOVEREIGN GOLD - 14:25 Thurles
£20.66 - Henry de Bromhead's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdling favourites

Recommended bets

Kemboy - 13:20 Thurles
Millen To One - 13:55 Thurles
El Barra - 15:55 Thurles

