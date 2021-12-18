- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: P. Townend
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 13lbs
- OR: -
Thurles Racing Tips: Another for Mullins?
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Thurles on Sunday.
NAP: Side with the improver
Braganza finished well beaten on her sole start on the Flat for Ed Dunlop in 2017 but made the perfect start for new connections nearly four years later when making a winning start over hurdles at this track last month. She was understandably novicey at times, but she ultimately won with plenty of authority, and it is interesting her top yard quickly step her up in class. She is fancied to make to requisite improvement to come out on top.
NEXT BEST: Side with Rogers
Mr Fred Rogers - 14:40 Thurles
Mr Fred Rogers confirmed the promise of his hurdling debut when opening his account in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown last month, staying on well and going clear on the run-in once hitting the front. He didn't improve as expected but still ran well in Grade 2 company at Navan last time, again shaping like a proper stayer, so the step up to three miles now back in lesser company is sure to suit him. He looks the obvious choice.
EACH WAY: Take a chance on Jock
The Names Jock - 14:10 Thurles
The Names Jock is a fairly useful handicapper on the Flat and made a winning start over hurdles at Listowel in September and has shaped well enough on a couple of occasions since. Admittedly, he needs to bounce back from a lesser effort at Punchestown last time, but he is the type that should do better now handicapping, and based on his Flat form, an opening mark of 122 looks fair enough.
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Thurles 19th Dec (2m Mares Listed Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 19 December, 1.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lunar Display
|The Getaway Star
|Braganza
|Family Business
|Faith Du Val
|Mollys Glory
|Kicking Princess
|Lighthouse Lady
|Kilashee
Thurles 19th Dec (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 19 December, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mighty Tom
|Andratx
|Mind Your Money
|Futurum Regem
|Palace Rock
|Magnor Glory
|Instant Return
|Ferdia
|The Names Jock
|Union Park
|Aarons Day
|Andys Flame
|Longacre Square
|Thousand Tears
|Nazine
|Golden Spear
Thurles 19th Dec (2m7f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 19 December, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mr Fred Rogers
|Nells Well
|Mythical Hero
|Coastal World
|Quaker Island
|Highland Sting