Thurles Racing Tips: Another for Mullins?

Irish racing
There is listed action at Thurles on Sunday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Thurles on Sunday.

NAP: Side with the improver

Braganza - 13:40 Thurles

Braganza finished well beaten on her sole start on the Flat for Ed Dunlop in 2017 but made the perfect start for new connections nearly four years later when making a winning start over hurdles at this track last month. She was understandably novicey at times, but she ultimately won with plenty of authority, and it is interesting her top yard quickly step her up in class. She is fancied to make to requisite improvement to come out on top.

NEXT BEST: Side with Rogers

Mr Fred Rogers - 14:40 Thurles

Mr Fred Rogers confirmed the promise of his hurdling debut when opening his account in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown last month, staying on well and going clear on the run-in once hitting the front. He didn't improve as expected but still ran well in Grade 2 company at Navan last time, again shaping like a proper stayer, so the step up to three miles now back in lesser company is sure to suit him. He looks the obvious choice.

EACH WAY: Take a chance on Jock

The Names Jock - 14:10 Thurles

The Names Jock is a fairly useful handicapper on the Flat and made a winning start over hurdles at Listowel in September and has shaped well enough on a couple of occasions since. Admittedly, he needs to bounce back from a lesser effort at Punchestown last time, but he is the type that should do better now handicapping, and based on his Flat form, an opening mark of 122 looks fair enough.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Braganza @ 3.55/2 in the 13:40 Thurles
Next Best - Back Mr Fred Rogers @ 3.02/1 in the 14:40 Thurles
Each Way - Back The Names Jock @ 8.07/1 in the 14:10 Thurles

Thurles 19th Dec (2m Mares Listed Hrd)

Sunday 19 December, 1.40pm

Lunar Display
The Getaway Star
Braganza
Family Business
Faith Du Val
Mollys Glory
Kicking Princess
Lighthouse Lady
Kilashee
Thurles 19th Dec (2m Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 19 December, 2.10pm

Mighty Tom
Andratx
Mind Your Money
Futurum Regem
Palace Rock
Magnor Glory
Instant Return
Ferdia
The Names Jock
Union Park
Aarons Day
Andys Flame
Longacre Square
Thousand Tears
Nazine
Golden Spear
Thurles 19th Dec (2m7f Nov Hrd)

Sunday 19 December, 2.40pm

Mr Fred Rogers
Nells Well
Mythical Hero
Coastal World
Quaker Island
Highland Sting
