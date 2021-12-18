Thurles Racing Tips: Another for Mullins?

NAP: Side with the improver

Braganza - 13:40 Thurles

Braganza finished well beaten on her sole start on the Flat for Ed Dunlop in 2017 but made the perfect start for new connections nearly four years later when making a winning start over hurdles at this track last month. She was understandably novicey at times, but she ultimately won with plenty of authority, and it is interesting her top yard quickly step her up in class. She is fancied to make to requisite improvement to come out on top.

No. 3 Braganza SBK 11/8 EXC 2.52 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Side with Rogers

Mr Fred Rogers - 14:40 Thurles

Mr Fred Rogers confirmed the promise of his hurdling debut when opening his account in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown last month, staying on well and going clear on the run-in once hitting the front. He didn't improve as expected but still ran well in Grade 2 company at Navan last time, again shaping like a proper stayer, so the step up to three miles now back in lesser company is sure to suit him. He looks the obvious choice.

No. 1 Mr Fred Rogers (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: S. Fitzgerald

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Take a chance on Jock

The Names Jock - 14:10 Thurles

The Names Jock is a fairly useful handicapper on the Flat and made a winning start over hurdles at Listowel in September and has shaped well enough on a couple of occasions since. Admittedly, he needs to bounce back from a lesser effort at Punchestown last time, but he is the type that should do better now handicapping, and based on his Flat form, an opening mark of 122 looks fair enough.