US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Thistledown on Thursday

Krammy Boy to deliver

Race 2 18:20 Thistledown - Krammy Boy

Krammy Boy will appreciate the extra distance in this first level allowance race on the main track.

This gelding finished a close fourth to Mister Mobil over this course earlier this month. He was fanned six wide in to the straight, but finished strongly and was gaining on the winner close home. This was an excellent effort, and the return to the mile distance is exactly what he needs. He will be a decent price so SP is recommended.

Gemmaker to shine

Race 8 21:20 Thistledown - Gemmaker

I am going to take a chance with Gemmaker in this bottom level maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished down the field behind Tiz What It Tiz in a $10k maiden claimer at Mahoning Valley last month. She flashed speed, before calling it a day at the entrance to the straight. She makes her local debut for trainer Andrew Tumblin, who drops her in class, and has engaged the services of veteran rider Ronnie Allen JR. She fits well with this group, and her speed should carry further with the class relief. She will be a decent price so SP is recommended.