To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Thistledown on Thursday

Gemmaker Thistledown
Today's best bet Gemmaker runs at Thistledown

Nick Shiambouros struck again when his heavily backed best bet Hope Has a Name won BSP 4.2. Nick heads to Thistledown with two Sportsbook selections from the Ohio track...

"She fits well with this group, and her speed should carry further with the class relief"

Back Gemmaker Race 8 at SP on the Sportsbook in the 21:20 at Thistledown

Krammy Boy to deliver

Race 2 18:20 Thistledown - Krammy Boy

Krammy Boy will appreciate the extra distance in this first level allowance race on the main track.

This gelding finished a close fourth to Mister Mobil over this course earlier this month. He was fanned six wide in to the straight, but finished strongly and was gaining on the winner close home. This was an excellent effort, and the return to the mile distance is exactly what he needs. He will be a decent price so SP is recommended.

Gemmaker to shine

Race 8 21:20 Thistledown - Gemmaker

I am going to take a chance with Gemmaker in this bottom level maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished down the field behind Tiz What It Tiz in a $10k maiden claimer at Mahoning Valley last month. She flashed speed, before calling it a day at the entrance to the straight. She makes her local debut for trainer Andrew Tumblin, who drops her in class, and has engaged the services of veteran rider Ronnie Allen JR. She fits well with this group, and her speed should carry further with the class relief. She will be a decent price so SP is recommended.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.


Nick's Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +50.24

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far...

Staked: 6

Returned: 9.36


Recommended bets

Back Krammy Boy Race 2 at SP on the Sportsbook in the 18:20 at Thistledowwn
Back Gemmaker Race 8 at SP on the Sportsbook in the 21:20 at Thistledown

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips