A Thirsk NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Thirsk NAP - 14:50 - Back Cinderella's Dream

No. 1 (3) Cinderella's Dream SBK 6/4 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

This looks a particularly good race and one in which Cinderella's Dream is expected to come through on her way to even better things.

She is a typically well-bred filly who stood out on her debut at Lingfield in May, making a winning start with much more in hand than the official margin suggests, her rider asking her to do no more than what was necessary.

Cinderella's Dream has to concede weight all round and her absence since is a slight concern, but there's no doubt she has the potential to develop into a smart performer.

Thirsk Next Best - 16:55 - Back Art de Vivre

No. 4 (5) Art De Vivre SBK 7/5 EXC 2.32 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 73

Trooper Bisdee is a warm order here turned out under a penalty but he faces a very interesting rival in three-year-old filly Art de Vivre who is making her handicap debut.

She has been gradually progressive in her first three starts up to a mile and three quarters, finishing runner-up on her last two starts, the latest behind a particularly interesting filly at Ffos Las.

Art de Vivre is a sister to a useful sort who stays two and a half miles, so is bred to relish this step up in trip, and an opening mark of 73 doesn't look excessive.