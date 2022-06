NAP: Cairn Gorm can come on for recent outing

Cairn Gorm - 16:00 Thirsk

Cairn Gorm was a useful juvenile for Mick Channon in 2020, winning a Group 3 in France, and he was competitive in some good handicaps last season without winning. He still edged down the weights, but shaped well on his debut for this yard after eight months off at Windsor 16 days ago, sporting a first-time tongue tie (had also undergone a breathing operation) and leaving the impression he would come on for the run. This looks a slightly less-taxing assignment and it would be no surprise were he to put up an improved showing now from a career-low mark.

No. 3 (6) Cairn Gorm SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 91

NEXT BEST: Craven can build on debut promise

Craven - 13:20 Thirsk

Craven started at odds of 25/1 on debut in a well-run maiden at York but he fared better than his two stablemates who were shorter in the betting, showing plenty of ability to be beaten only by one who had already shown plenty to work on. That looks like form to take a positive view on and he looks a sure-fire improver now. He already sets the standard in this field and looks a banker for a race of this nature.

No. 2 (3) Craven SBK 4/7 EXC 1.7 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Brazen Idol looks solid each-way play

Brazen Idol - 14:50 Thirsk

Brazen Idol started at big prices and didn't show much in all three starts for William Jarivs last year, but he has started life in handicaps from a basement mark for his new yard, and has progressed this season following a gelding operation. He was well backed to open his account at Wolverhampton in April, seeming well suited by a switch to more patient riding tactics, and Brazon Idol has run two good races in defeat since. Probably unlucky not to win back at Wolverhampton last time after a slow start, he remains on a good mark and can make his presence felt.