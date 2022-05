There was a taking gamble at Kempton on Tuesday, did we get hit hard? At one point did the gamble become apparent?



I Doubt That opened up at 34.033/1 the night before and by the morning we had already cut his price to 17.016/1. However, the reason why this one stood out more than other "gambles" was the continued support throughout the day, all the way until the off if I'm honest.

I Doubt That was beaten at my local track, Gowran Park, last time out - so fair play to connections to land the win!

Has anything caught your eye of late?

With Royal Ascot drawing ever nearer, I have turned my attention to the best two-year-old's and I fell in love Karl Burke's Dramatised, who was mightily impressive at Newmarket on debut, winning by four lengths.

She was great on the clock and was certainly my highlight of the week.

What is your Guineas tip this weekend?

I really like Ivy League. Despite disappointing last time out, it soon became apparent that it was purely an educational day out for the horse to teach him a few things and this race has been the aim. I'll be backing him in the without the favourite market.

What is the biggest loser in the book for us over the weekend?

There's no real surprise to see Charlie Appleby's Native Trail odds on in the 15:20 Curragh on Saturday and we're expecting the Goldophin to be in plenty of multiples on the day.

However, it's in fact Atomic Jones, which has received plenty of support at big prices, who has improved plenty for his reappearance. He will be our biggest loser if he's first past the post.

What is your NAP of the weekend?

Power Under Me for Ger Lyons in the 14:45 Curragh on Saturday is my NAP. The four-year-old has gone from strength to strength and although it may appear he has plenty to find on the ratings, I'm not sure I believe that and he has a major chance in this Group 3 Sprint.