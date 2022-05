How has the week gone?



From Monday through until Thursday this week there's been 25 meetings so it's been quite busy as you can imagine! There's not let up tomorrow either with 10 meetings taking place between both the UK & Ireland, personally I think it's too much for a Saturday with other big events taking place like both the Champions League Final and the Champions Cup Final.

Has anything caught your eye this week?

Well, there was a 1000 BPS winner at Punchestown on Tuesday that got plenty of news headlines so that was something out of the ordinary.

No Risk No Fun looked very impressive when winning the bumper at Wexford, so it'll be interesting to see if he comes out again over the summer months.

We Saw the Brigadier Gerard Race at Sandown this week. Did we see much interest in an evening Group 3?

Yeah, it was a really interesting card with two Group 3's and we definitely saw a potential star in the shape of Bay Bridge who took the feature. He beat Mostadaf who had a rating of 118 going into the race but the manner in which he beat him was very striking.

We had initially gone 5/1 for the Prince of Wales off the back of the win but that price was mopped up so we're now into 3/1. He joins Adayar at the top of that market.

What is the biggest loser in the book for us over the weekend?

Tenaya Canyon in the 13:45 Haydock has been well backed. We were 16/1 during the week but she's now into 8/1 off the back of her second at Newmarket last time. Dragon Symbol drops in class in that race but punters seem happy backing against the Roger Varian horse.

What is your NAP of the weekend?

I'm going to the 16:18 at Punchestown on Saturday. I think Luke Short will take plenty of beating in that race. He made a bad mistake at the first in a race at the Punchestown Festival last time in a handicap and struggled to get involved after that, although he did make up some ground over the last few flights of hurdles.

A expected for this time of year it's a pretty weak maiden hurdle and now that he has four runs over hurdles to his name, I think he can take this contest.

Are we seeing much interest in the Oaks/Derby/Coronation Cup?

News broke today that Charlie Appleby & Godolphin have supplemented Nations Pride for the Derby, so we've trimmed him from 8/1 into 7s, Desert Crown remains 15/8 in the market and very solid as of now.

Concert Hall ran a very good Oaks Trial if you could call it that in the Irish 1000 Guineas last weekend and she's been popular throughout the week, now into 9/2 having been 10/1 before her Curragh run.

What about looking ahead to Royal Ascot?

The fact we now have 29 of the 35 races for the week up on site on the Betfair Sportsbook we are expecting to see plenty of action over the coming weeks, the big mover in the last day or so was Bay Bridge in the Prince of Wales, the horse we talked about earlier, he's 3/1 having been 10s.