- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: Aidan Coleman
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: -
Taunton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Taunton on Tuesday...
"...he does remain with the potential for better still in this sphere..."
Timeform on King Roland
A fairly useful performer in bumpers, winning once before competing at listed level, Allavina showed clear aptitude for hurdling when second at Fakenham on her debut over obstacles in December, finishing behind a next-time-out winner, and she did her own bit to boost the form when going one better at Fontwell last month. She looked suited by the longer trip on that occasion, so this extra distance should show her to even better advantage, and with improvement anticipated, she gets the vote to go in again.
The application of a tongue strap really seemed to get the best out of Ring The Moon as he bounced back to form in a Chepstow hurdle last month, finding just a subsequent winner too good, and the same headgear was in place again as he impressively bagged a novice chase at Leicester last week, jumping better than previously over the larger obstacles. He won with plenty on hand that day and a 7 lb penalty may not be enough to prevent him following up.
King Roland got off the mark over hurdles in fine style at Exeter last year, a performance that saw him sent off the 6/4 favourite for a Grade 2 at Cheltenham last January, and though he failed to justify the support, he ran well upped in grade and was better than the bare result, too. He always appealed the type to make a better chaser however, and he made an encouraging start to life over fences when third at Uttoxeter on his return to action in October, shaping with abundant promise. It is interesting to see him reverted to hurdles here, but he does remain with the potential for better still in this sphere, though a reproduction of the hurdle form he produced last season would likely be enough to see him land this contest.
Smart Stat
THE WIDDOW MAKER - 13:30 Taunton
23% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at TAUNTON
45% - Harry Cobden's strike rate on hurdling favourites
Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Allavina - 13:00 Taunton
Ring The Moon - 14:00 Taunton
King Roland - 14:30 Taunton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Taun 23rd Feb (2m3f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 23 February, 1.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Allavina
|Lily of Leysbourne
|Global Harmony
|Lilly Pedlar
|Buttsbury Lady
|Rock On Rita
|Home Farm House
|Lady In Hiding
|The Tithe
|Wee Fly Too
|Sakandi
|Cucumber Gin
Taun 23rd Feb (2m5f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 23 February, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Leave My Alone
|Avoir De Soins
|Ring The Moon
|Midnight Calamity
|Minella Voucher
|Great Tempo
|All Kings
|Triple Chief
|Bellamys Grey
|Rossderrin
Taun 23rd Feb (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 23 February, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|River Bray
|Masters Legacy
|Totterdown
|Rockadenn
|Pic Dorhy
|Getaway Fred
|Pinson Du Rheu
|King Roland