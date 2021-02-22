To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Taunton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Jumps racing
Timeform provide three best from Taunton on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Taunton on Tuesday...

"...he does remain with the potential for better still in this sphere..."

Timeform on King Roland

Allavina - 13:00 Taunton

A fairly useful performer in bumpers, winning once before competing at listed level, Allavina showed clear aptitude for hurdling when second at Fakenham on her debut over obstacles in December, finishing behind a next-time-out winner, and she did her own bit to boost the form when going one better at Fontwell last month. She looked suited by the longer trip on that occasion, so this extra distance should show her to even better advantage, and with improvement anticipated, she gets the vote to go in again.

Ring The Moon - 14:00 Taunton

The application of a tongue strap really seemed to get the best out of Ring The Moon as he bounced back to form in a Chepstow hurdle last month, finding just a subsequent winner too good, and the same headgear was in place again as he impressively bagged a novice chase at Leicester last week, jumping better than previously over the larger obstacles. He won with plenty on hand that day and a 7 lb penalty may not be enough to prevent him following up.

King Roland - 14:30 Taunton

King Roland got off the mark over hurdles in fine style at Exeter last year, a performance that saw him sent off the 6/4 favourite for a Grade 2 at Cheltenham last January, and though he failed to justify the support, he ran well upped in grade and was better than the bare result, too. He always appealed the type to make a better chaser however, and he made an encouraging start to life over fences when third at Uttoxeter on his return to action in October, shaping with abundant promise. It is interesting to see him reverted to hurdles here, but he does remain with the potential for better still in this sphere, though a reproduction of the hurdle form he produced last season would likely be enough to see him land this contest.

Smart Stat

THE WIDDOW MAKER - 13:30 Taunton
23% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at TAUNTON
45% - Harry Cobden's strike rate on hurdling favourites

