NAP

Out of Office - 14:10 Taunton

Out of Office created an excellent impression when gaining a first win over hurdles at Chepstow in December, jumping superbly as he made all to win by seven and a half lengths with plenty in hand.

That form has worked out well - the runner-up and fourth both won next time - and this five-year-old seems sure to go on improving as he gains in experience.

An exciting prospect, Out of Office looks destined for bigger and better things and it will be disappointing if he can't defy a penalty to follow up in what is likely to develop into a match with the only other previous winner in the line-up, Dancila.

No. 2 Out Of Office (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Doctor Ken - 15:15 Taunton

Doctor Ken has looked a big improver in two starts over fences, first making a winning debut at Aintree in November and then showing even better form in defeat from a 4 lb higher mark when filling the runner-up spot at Ayr a few weeks later.

He was beaten just a length and a quarter on the last occasion, again impressing with his sound jumping and pulling clear of the rest.

The strength of that form suggests a further 3 lb rise in the weights could underestimate him, particularly if this longer trip can eke out a bit more improvement. 2.25

No. 1 Doctor Ken (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 130

EACH-WAY

Saladins Son - 16:45 Taunton

Saladins Son won his sole start in Irish points and has since joined the Chris Gordon stable having been bought for £95,000.

Gordon has a good record with his runners in bumpers (£5.68 profit to a £1 level stake since the start of the 2017/18 season) and this one could be worth chancing on debut in a race where those with previous experience under Rules don't set the bar too high.