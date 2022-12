NAP

Imperial Joe - 15:23 Taunton

Imperial Joe took his form to another level in two starts over fences earlier this year, making a successful debut at Newton Abbot in May before running at least as well in defeat when filling the runner-up spot at the same course a few weeks later.

He was beaten just a head on the last occasion and probably would have won had things panned out differently, paying the price late on for becoming embroiled in a duel with the eventual third earlier than ideal.

Still totally unexposed over fences, Imperial Joe can improve again to defy a 3 lb rise in the weights after six months off.

No. 2 Imperial Joe (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Tim Dennis

Jockey: Sean Houlihan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 95

NEXT BEST

Parramount - 14:53 Taunton

Parramount confirmed the promise of his hurdling debut with an easy success at Hereford last month, jumping well and quickly forging clear from the home turn to win by 10 lengths.

That form is working out well (the second and fourth both won next-time-out) and Parramount is very much the type to go on improving over hurdles.

This will be his toughest test yet, but there is a good chance he's been underestimated by a BHA mark of 115 on handicap debut.

No. 4 Parramount SBK 2/1 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Charlie Longsdon

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 115

EACH-WAY

Turnaway - 15:53 Taunton

Turnaway showed improved form when fitted with first-time cheekpieces for his return to action at Doncaster last month, making a bit of late headway to pass the post around four and a half lengths behind the winner.

That run will have blown the cobwebs away and the step up to three miles today could give him the extra edge he needs to gain a first career victory from a 1 lb lower mark.