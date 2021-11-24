- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Bridget Andrews
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: -
Taunton Racing Tips: Jay Jay looks above average
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Taunton.
"This looks an ideal opportunity for him and he is fully expected to follow up under a penalty..."
NAP: Another for Jay Jay
Jay Jay Reilly - 12:55 Taunton
Jay Jay Reilly showed fair form in bumpers, but he has shown much improved form since sent hurdling, and looks a novice to be positive about. He shaped well when runner-up to a subsequent winner at Stratford on debut in this sphere last month, and built considerably on that promise when bolting up at Kempton recently.
It probably wasn't the deepest novice hurdle for the track, but the fact that Jay Jay Reilly pummeled the odd-on favourite in the manner he did suggests he could be above average. He was easy to back, but went with plenty of enthusiasm out in front, joined early in the straight but pulling out more to assert before the last. This looks an ideal opportunity for him and he is fully expected to follow up under a penalty.
NEXT BEST: Handicap good thing?
Nelsons Rock was picked up for £50,000 after winning both of his starts in Irish points and, though he hasn't shown much as yet under Rules, there is a feeling that he has been brought along with handicaps in mind.
He made his debut in a bumper back in May but has since had three relatively quick runs over hurdles since returning in October, and produced arguably his best effort to date when finishing fourth over two miles at Wincanton this month. Nelsons Rock shaped well over an inadequate trip without being knocked about, and an opening mark of 96 could well underestimate him now stepping significantly up in trip. Harry Kimber is also good value for his 7 lb claim and Nelsons Rock may prove a different proposition now.
EACH WAY: Some value behind Norley
You can often end up with egg on your face when trying to take on one who is thriving and miles ahead of their mark, but Norley is likely to be installed a short-priced favourite here and backing one at bigger odds each way looks the percentage play.
Alberic remains a maiden, but he is very consistent and arguably run his best race to date with the blinkers on at Huntingdon last time, seeing his race out much better than on his previous start. That was just his third start for Philip Hobbs, who could yet eke more out of him, and he should remain competitive from marks in the high-80s.
Get a Free £10 Bet - Every Day!
From November 19-25, we are Doubling our Daily Rewards! Stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Taunton 25th Nov (2m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 25 November, 12.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Jay Jay Reilly
|Gala De Corton
|Earth Company
|Brilliant Present
|Key To The Moon
|Gorcombe Moonshine
|My Keepsake
Taunton 25th Nov (3m Nov Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 25 November, 1.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Famoso
|Just A Whim
|Young Oleary
|Nelsons Rock
|Aeronisi
|Fantomas
Taunton 25th Nov (2m3f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 25 November, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Norley
|Akkapenko
|Alramz
|Alberic
|Masterdream
|Kendelu
|Poets Reflection
|Independence
|Rebel Royal
|Nachi Falls
|Dellboy Trotter
|Eairsidh
|Serveontime
|Whataboutwalt