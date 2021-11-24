Taunton Racing Tips: Jay Jay looks above average

NAP: Another for Jay Jay

Jay Jay Reilly - 12:55 Taunton

Jay Jay Reilly showed fair form in bumpers, but he has shown much improved form since sent hurdling, and looks a novice to be positive about. He shaped well when runner-up to a subsequent winner at Stratford on debut in this sphere last month, and built considerably on that promise when bolting up at Kempton recently.

It probably wasn't the deepest novice hurdle for the track, but the fact that Jay Jay Reilly pummeled the odd-on favourite in the manner he did suggests he could be above average. He was easy to back, but went with plenty of enthusiasm out in front, joined early in the straight but pulling out more to assert before the last. This looks an ideal opportunity for him and he is fully expected to follow up under a penalty.

No. 1 Jay Jay Reilly (Ire) EXC 2.42 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Bridget Andrews

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Handicap good thing?

Nelsons Rock - 13:25 Taunton

Nelsons Rock was picked up for £50,000 after winning both of his starts in Irish points and, though he hasn't shown much as yet under Rules, there is a feeling that he has been brought along with handicaps in mind.

He made his debut in a bumper back in May but has since had three relatively quick runs over hurdles since returning in October, and produced arguably his best effort to date when finishing fourth over two miles at Wincanton this month. Nelsons Rock shaped well over an inadequate trip without being knocked about, and an opening mark of 96 could well underestimate him now stepping significantly up in trip. Harry Kimber is also good value for his 7 lb claim and Nelsons Rock may prove a different proposition now.

No. 5 Nelsons Rock EXC 2.68 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Harry Kimber

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 96

EACH WAY: Some value behind Norley

Alberic - 15:25 Taunton

You can often end up with egg on your face when trying to take on one who is thriving and miles ahead of their mark, but Norley is likely to be installed a short-priced favourite here and backing one at bigger odds each way looks the percentage play.

Alberic remains a maiden, but he is very consistent and arguably run his best race to date with the blinkers on at Huntingdon last time, seeing his race out much better than on his previous start. That was just his third start for Philip Hobbs, who could yet eke more out of him, and he should remain competitive from marks in the high-80s.