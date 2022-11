NAP

Itso Fury - 14:50 Taunton

This looks a fair race for the grade, but if there is one horse who has the potential to rate considerably higher than their mark it is Itso Fury.

He has won both of his starts over hurdles so far, each time landing prohibitive odds and, though the bare form can't be rated highly, he has won with much more in hand than the official margin suggests each time, and an opening mark of 124 may underestimate him. Itso Fury's form in bumpers backs that theory up, too, and he remains a horse to keep on the right side.

No. 2 Itso Fury (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 124

NEXT BEST

Miladygrace - 15:20 Taunton

Miladygrace is now on her fourth trainer and hasn't stood much racing, but she shaped with plenty of promise on her return from 14 months off and on her first start for a new yard at Ludlow earlier this month.

She was 6 lb out of the weights on that occasion but impressed with her jumping and moved into the race nicely, looking a big threat to the winner - she traded at 1.51 in-running on Betfair - before unseating her rider after slipping badly on the home turn. Hopefully that bad experience won't have left a mark and, from just 1 lb out of the weights now, she is more than capable of winning a race of this nature from a basement mark.

No. 11 Miladygrace SBK 9/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Martin Keighley

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 74

EACH WAY

Investment Manager - 14:20 Taunton

The favourite arrives having won all four races over fences so far, but he has been well placed to do so, and he is one to take on here.

The one to do so with is the Joe Tizzard-trained Investment Manager, who was a fair winner over hurdles, and ran to a similar level when runner-up to a well-backed chase debutant at Ffos Las last month. There is room for improvement with his jumping but he plugged on well enough in the closing stages to suggest he's on a fair mark, while he'll relish this step up to three miles. Investment Manager is also entitled to strip fitter and better is expected.