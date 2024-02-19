Taunton Racing Tips: Hit it out of the park

A Taunton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Taunton Nap - 15:40 - Back Into The Park

No. 6 Into The Park (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 120

Nicholls runs three in this handicap hurdle but it's Philip Hobbs' and Johnson White's progressive novice Into The Park who looks the one to beat having been handed a fair mark for his handicap debut and with further progress to come.

He finished third to Nicky Henderson's Cheltenham Festival entry Joyeuse in a maiden over course and distance last month before beating a big field in a similar event at Newbury last time.

Making the running and travelling well, Into The Park was in control from two out and came away to win readily by eight lengths from Two To Tango.

Taunton Next Best - 14:10 - Back King of The Road

No. 3 King Of The Road (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Beau Morgan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 96

Ben Pauling enjoyed a treble at Ascot on Saturday and the in-form trainer has good claims with King of The Road in the opening novices' handicap hurdle.

This race doesn't look as competitive as the numbers suggest and the scopey son of Shirocco looks a likely improver stepping up in trip on his first start in a handicap.

He admittedly hasn't shown a great deal so far, though his latest run was also his most encouraging start to date when he made late headway from well off the pace to finish eighth in the same race that In The Park contested here last month.