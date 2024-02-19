Serial Winners

Taunton Racing Tips: Hit it out of the park

Horse racing at Taunton
The runners take a hurdle at Taunton

Timeform's John Ingles highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Taunton on Tuesday.

  • A Taunton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Taunton Nap - 15:40 - Back Into The Park

    Nicholls runs three in this handicap hurdle but it's Philip Hobbs' and Johnson White's progressive novice Into The Park who looks the one to beat having been handed a fair mark for his handicap debut and with further progress to come.

    He finished third to Nicky Henderson's Cheltenham Festival entry Joyeuse in a maiden over course and distance last month before beating a big field in a similar event at Newbury last time.

    Making the running and travelling well, Into The Park was in control from two out and came away to win readily by eight lengths from Two To Tango.

    Back Into The Park @ 6/42.50 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Taunton Next Best - 14:10 - Back King of The Road

    Ben Pauling enjoyed a treble at Ascot on Saturday and the in-form trainer has good claims with King of The Road in the opening novices' handicap hurdle.

    This race doesn't look as competitive as the numbers suggest and the scopey son of Shirocco looks a likely improver stepping up in trip on his first start in a handicap.

    He admittedly hasn't shown a great deal so far, though his latest run was also his most encouraging start to date when he made late headway from well off the pace to finish eighth in the same race that In The Park contested here last month.

    Back King of The Road @ 9/25.50 on Betfair Sportsbook

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

