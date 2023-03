NAP

Despereaux - 13:40 Taunton

Despereaux ran out on his hurdling debut but that was easy to put down to inexperience and he showed improved form to open his account at the second attempt at Huntingdon in November.

He was much more professional on that occasion, displaying a good attitude, and he was much better than the bare result when eight lengths third over the same course and distance last time. He still had every chance when a mistake at the last knocked his momentum, but he still fared best of those who were ridden prominently and should have even more to offer. Despereaux sets a good standard in this field and is a horse to remain positive about.

No. 1 Despereaux (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Doyannie - 16:35 Taunton

Anthony Honeyball remains in good form and Doyannie can provide him with yet another winner. She hasn't been with the yard long, failing to land support on stable debut but coming on with each run since, confirming the promise of her previous run when opening her account at Plumpton a fortnight ago.

She reacted well to a more patient ride on that occasion, looking value for at least double the actual winning margin having had the race sewn up between the last two. A subsequent 9 lb rise leaves her on a good mark considering she started life in handicaps from a mark of 109 and she looks a solid proposition to follow up.