US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Starship Reina to swoop

Race 8 21:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Starship Reina

Starship Reina should go close in this $16k optional claimer on the main track.

This hard knocking mare has been a model of consistency throughout her career. Last time out in a $32k optional claimer she finished a creditable second to The Goddess Lyssa. She had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but failed to make an impression on the runaway winner. Trainer Gerald Bennett drops her in class, and should be rewarded with a big effort. She won at this level last summer and fits well with this group. BSP is recommended.

Wrapping to overcome long absence

Race 9 21:30 Tampa Bay Downs - Wrapping

I am going to side with Wrapping in this interesting $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This Data Link filly finished second to Pearls for Josie in a Maiden Special Weight over a mile last February. She delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong and was only just denied. She makes her first start for trainer Michael Dini who has been working her steadily ahead of this assignment. The drop in class and distance should benefit her, and am expecting a big run. She will have every assistance from the saddle from the talented Jose Batista. BSP is recommended.