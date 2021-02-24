US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Tampa (US) 24th Feb (R2 1m Allw Claim)Show Hide
Wednesday 24 February, 5.45pm
|Fleetridge
|Soup And Sandwich
|Top Gun Tommy
|Foreman
|Broadway
|Comedy Town
Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from the quality card at Tampa Bay Downs...
"He makes his debut for Mark Casse and has been working brilliantly ahead of this assignment"
Back Turned Aside Race 7 at 6.05/1 in the 20:21 at Tampa Bay Downs
Soup and Sandwich a tasty dish
Race 2 17:45 Tampa Bay Downs - Soup and Sandwich
Soup and Sandwich should make his presence felt in this fascinating $75k optional claimer for three-year-olds on the main track.
This colt was most impressive on debut when beating Twice too Many at Gulfstream Park last month. He made most of the running, and was allowed to coast home to win easily. He has a lot more on his plate, but is the big improver in this competitive event. Trainer Mark Casse has several fancied runners today, and this well related son of Into Mischief can get him off to a flying start. Casse boasts an impressive 27% strike rate at the meeting. Anything around 4.57/2 will do.
Turned Aside to upset the Fav
Race 7 20:21 Tampa Bay Downs - Turned Aside
Turned Aside can upset short priced favourite Imprimis in this Stakes race on the turf.
This American Pharoah colt beat El Tormenta in a Stakes race at Aqueduct last November. He was caught in a speed duel, but had enough in reserve to score decisively. This was a super effort from this likeable individual and should have more to offer. He went through the ring for $725k in January as part of the dispersal sale for the late Paul Pompa, who died suddenly last year. He makes his debut for Mark Casse and has been working brilliantly ahead of this assignment. Imprimis is the horse to beat, but I do not think we have seen the best of him. Anything around 6.05/1 will do.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall -3.82
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 4
Returned: 0.0
|Fleetridge
|Soup And Sandwich
|Top Gun Tommy
|Foreman
|Broadway
|Comedy Town
