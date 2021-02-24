To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Turned Aside Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Turned Aside runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from the quality card at Tampa Bay Downs...

"He makes his debut for Mark Casse and has been working brilliantly ahead of this assignment"

Back Turned Aside Race 7 at 6.05/1 in the 20:21 at Tampa Bay Downs

Soup and Sandwich a tasty dish

Race 2 17:45 Tampa Bay Downs - Soup and Sandwich

Soup and Sandwich should make his presence felt in this fascinating $75k optional claimer for three-year-olds on the main track.

This colt was most impressive on debut when beating Twice too Many at Gulfstream Park last month. He made most of the running, and was allowed to coast home to win easily. He has a lot more on his plate, but is the big improver in this competitive event. Trainer Mark Casse has several fancied runners today, and this well related son of Into Mischief can get him off to a flying start. Casse boasts an impressive 27% strike rate at the meeting. Anything around 4.57/2 will do.

Turned Aside to upset the Fav

Race 7 20:21 Tampa Bay Downs - Turned Aside

Turned Aside can upset short priced favourite Imprimis in this Stakes race on the turf.

This American Pharoah colt beat El Tormenta in a Stakes race at Aqueduct last November. He was caught in a speed duel, but had enough in reserve to score decisively. This was a super effort from this likeable individual and should have more to offer. He went through the ring for $725k in January as part of the dispersal sale for the late Paul Pompa, who died suddenly last year. He makes his debut for Mark Casse and has been working brilliantly ahead of this assignment. Imprimis is the horse to beat, but I do not think we have seen the best of him. Anything around 6.05/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -3.82

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 4
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Soup and Sandwich Race 2 at 4.57/2 in the 17:45 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Turned Aside Race 7 at 6.05/1 in the 20:21 at Tampa Bay Downs

