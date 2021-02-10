To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Trade Deal Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Trade Deal runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two more selections from the Wednesday card...

"Trainer Wesley Ward does not have many runners here, but his overall record in turf races is 19%"

Back Trade Deal Race 8 at 4.57/2 in the 21:00 at Tampa Bay Downs

Paynter Fest to strike

Race 3 18:30 Tampa Bay Downs - Paynter Fest

Paynter Fest should go close in this restricted $5k claimer on the main track.

This mare finished a close second to Marvella in a $6,250 claimer over this course last month. She got caught in a speed duel, and paid the price near the line. This was a good performance for the level, and it is good to see leading jockey Samy Camacho ride back for connections. Trainer Jon Arnett is having a solid meeting with a 19% strike rate. Arnett drops her in class and should go one better. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Trade Deal to deliver

Race 8 21:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Trade Deal

Trade Deal is my idea of the winner of this $75k optional claimer on the turf.

This Fed Biz colt finished third to Scarlett Sky in a similar event at Gulfstream Park last month. He made a three -wide move at the entrance to the straight, but weakened when the pace lifted. In truth he was a little disappointing, and it is no surprise to see the blinkers back on. He faced better in the past, notably when finishing third to Second of July in a Grade 3 at Belmont Park last October. His work tab is strong and am expecting a big effort. Trainer Wesley Ward does not have many runners here, but his overall record in turf races is 19%. Top jockey Antionio Gallardo has the riding assignment. Anything around 4.57/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -3.63

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 4
Returned: 3.0

Recommended bets

Back Paynter Fest Race 3 at 3.55/2 in the 18:30 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Trade Deal Race 8 at 4.57/2 in the 21:00 at Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa (US) 10th Feb (R3 1m1f Claim)

Wednesday 10 February, 6.30pm

Babie Monster
Sapphire Jubilee
Paynter Fest
Sundrenched
Crown Of Joy
Quiet No More
Bahama Kitten
West Horizen
Tampa (US) 10th Feb (R8 1m Allw Claim)

Wednesday 10 February, 9.00pm

Shawdyshawdyshawdy
Night Things
Bear Brian
Jimmy P
Tapsasional
Castle King
Queen Of The Green
Tapwood
Trade Deal
Major Frontier
Plamen
