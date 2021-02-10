US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Paynter Fest to strike

Race 3 18:30 Tampa Bay Downs - Paynter Fest

Paynter Fest should go close in this restricted $5k claimer on the main track.

This mare finished a close second to Marvella in a $6,250 claimer over this course last month. She got caught in a speed duel, and paid the price near the line. This was a good performance for the level, and it is good to see leading jockey Samy Camacho ride back for connections. Trainer Jon Arnett is having a solid meeting with a 19% strike rate. Arnett drops her in class and should go one better. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Trade Deal to deliver

Race 8 21:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Trade Deal

Trade Deal is my idea of the winner of this $75k optional claimer on the turf.

This Fed Biz colt finished third to Scarlett Sky in a similar event at Gulfstream Park last month. He made a three -wide move at the entrance to the straight, but weakened when the pace lifted. In truth he was a little disappointing, and it is no surprise to see the blinkers back on. He faced better in the past, notably when finishing third to Second of July in a Grade 3 at Belmont Park last October. His work tab is strong and am expecting a big effort. Trainer Wesley Ward does not have many runners here, but his overall record in turf races is 19%. Top jockey Antionio Gallardo has the riding assignment. Anything around 4.57/2 will do.