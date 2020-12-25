US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Saturday

Mission Brief to deliver

Race 4 18:43 Tampa Bay Downs - Mission Brief

I am going to side with Mission Brief in this $32k maiden claimer on the turf.

This Noble Mission gelding finished third against similar on local debut earlier this month. He was floated wide on the home turn, but put in some good work in the closing stages and was not beaten all that far. This performance was better than the form suggests. I think he is open to a lot more improvement and could run well at a big price. There is plenty of pace in the race and should be flying at the finish. BSP is recommended.

Celebrate with Skol Chant

Race 6 19:45 Tampa Bay Downs - Skol Chant

Skol Chant should go close in this interesting $16k non-winner of three on the turf.

This filly impressed when beating Lake Parima in good style in a $16k non-winner of two over this course last month. She made a steady move at the entrance to the straight and was well on top at the finish. This was a super effort and clearly has a lot more to offer. Trainer Michael Stidham has had a fantastic start to the meeting with a 27% strike rate. Stidham is an excellent conditioner who places his horses well. BSP is recommended.