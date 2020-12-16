US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Contraflow to show the way

Race 2 18:11 Tampa Bay Downs - Contraflow

I am going to side with Contraflow in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This gelding finished third to As Seen On TV on debut at Monmouth Park almost 16 months ago. He put in some good work in the closing stages but could not get to grips with the game winner. This was a promising effort, and it is significant that trainer Michael Stidham has preserved with him. I am not overly concerned with the long layoff as Stidham is an excellent conditioner. He has a healthy 18% strike rate with horses coming off 90 + days layoff. BSP is recommended.

R Tenderoni ready on debut

Race 9 21:45 Tampa Bay Downs - R Tenderoni

Debutant R Tenderoni is an interesting runner in this $16k maiden claimer on the main track.

This Wicked Strong filly has plenty of speed in her pedigree, and is out of the unraced Master Command mare Lovin Ladie. She has several published works dating back to August. Trainer Georgina Baxter has worked her steadily ahead of this assignment and looks ready to go. UK born Baxter has a stellar 29% strike rate with debutants and has engaged the services of leading rider Samy Camacho. I recommend backing her at her Morning Line price of 4.03/1. She may attract significant support so an early price is suggested.