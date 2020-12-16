To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

R Tenderoni Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet R Tenderoni runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two selections from the Wednesday card...

"UK born Baxter has a stellar 29% strike rate with debutants and has engaged the services of leading rider Samy Camacho"

Back R Tenderoni Race 9 at 4.03/1 in the 21:45 at Tampa Bay Downs

Contraflow to show the way

Race 2 18:11 Tampa Bay Downs - Contraflow

I am going to side with Contraflow in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This gelding finished third to As Seen On TV on debut at Monmouth Park almost 16 months ago. He put in some good work in the closing stages but could not get to grips with the game winner. This was a promising effort, and it is significant that trainer Michael Stidham has preserved with him. I am not overly concerned with the long layoff as Stidham is an excellent conditioner. He has a healthy 18% strike rate with horses coming off 90 + days layoff. BSP is recommended.

R Tenderoni ready on debut

Race 9 21:45 Tampa Bay Downs - R Tenderoni

Debutant R Tenderoni is an interesting runner in this $16k maiden claimer on the main track.

This Wicked Strong filly has plenty of speed in her pedigree, and is out of the unraced Master Command mare Lovin Ladie. She has several published works dating back to August. Trainer Georgina Baxter has worked her steadily ahead of this assignment and looks ready to go. UK born Baxter has a stellar 29% strike rate with debutants and has engaged the services of leading rider Samy Camacho. I recommend backing her at her Morning Line price of 4.03/1. She may attract significant support so an early price is suggested.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +91.0

This week so far…

Staked: 4
Returned: 0

Recommended bets

Back Contraflow Race 2 at BSP in the 18:11 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back R Tenderoni Race 9 at 4.03/1 in the 21:45 at Tampa Bay Downs

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles