US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

R Prerogative Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet R Prerogative runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros struck again when Bugger Red won at Will Rogers Downs. Nick heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two selections from closing week...

"Trainer Georgina Baxter does not run many here, but has a healthy 31% strike rate"

Back R Prerogative Race 5 at 3.55/2 in the 19:37 at Tampa Bay Downs

Bellarific the big improver

Race 2 18:05 Tampa Bay Downs - Bellarific

I am going to take a chance with Bellarific in this interesting $10k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly caught the eye on debut when finishing fourth to Bahamian Moon over this course earlier this month. She flashed plenty of speed before calling it a day at the entrance to the straight. With the season coming to a close trainer Anthony Granitz drops her aggressively, and turns her out on 14 days rest. I think she is open to a fair bit of improvement, and could pop-up at a nice price. BSP is recommended.

R Prerogative the choice

Race 5 19:37 Tampa Bay Downs - R Prerogative

R Prerogative is my idea of the winner of this competitive $32k optional claimer on the main track.

This mare finished a distant third to Thissmytime in a Stakes race at Gulfstream Park last November. She made up a little ground in the straight, but was well beaten in the end. She has been off for a while, but has been working well ahead of this engagement. Trainer Georgina Baxter does not run many here, but has a healthy 31% strike rate. Leading jockey Samy Camacho has the riding assignment. She may attract significant support so advise backing her around 3.55/2.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +40.89

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 4
Returned: 9.09

Recommended bets

Back Bellarific Race 2 at BSP in the 18:05 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back R Prerogative Race 5 at 3.55/2 in the 19:37 at Tampa Bay Downs

Bet slip

Close

