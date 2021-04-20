To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

R Averie Lynn Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet R Averie Lynn runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two selections from the Florida track...

"Trainer Gerald Bennett adds blinkers and has engaged the services of leading rider Samy Camacho"

Back R Averie Lynn Race 6 at 4.03/1 in the 19:51 at Tampa Bay Downs

True Grace tough on the drop

Race 3 18:15 Tampa Bay Downs - True Grace

True Grace should appreciate the return to the main track in this $8k non-winner of two.

This gelding finished fourth to Mr. Who in a $16k non-winner of two on the turf last month. He held every chance in the straight, but failed to quicken when the chips were down. Trainer Arnaud Delacour drops him aggressively, and switches him back to the main track. In truth he has shown better form on the main track. I think he will go close and recommend backing him at his Morning Line price of 3.02/1.

R Averie Lynn to make all

Race 6 19:51 Tampa Bay Downs - R Averie Lynn

I am going to side with R Averie Lynn in this $16k non-winner of two on the main track.

This filly finished down the field behind Atlantic Princess in a $25k optional claimer last month. She attempted to make all, but weakened out of contention before the entrance to the straight. This was not her true running, and am prepared to give her another chance. Trainer Gerald Bennett adds blinkers and has engaged the services of leading rider Samy Camacho. Bennett is having a solid meeting with a 23% strike rate. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +42.8

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 4
Returned: 0.0


Recommended bets

Back True Grace Race 3 at 3.02/1 in the 18:15 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back R Averie Lynn Race 6 at 4.03/1 in the 19:51 at Tampa Bay Downs

Bet slip

Close

