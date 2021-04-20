US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

True Grace tough on the drop

Race 3 18:15 Tampa Bay Downs - True Grace

True Grace should appreciate the return to the main track in this $8k non-winner of two.

This gelding finished fourth to Mr. Who in a $16k non-winner of two on the turf last month. He held every chance in the straight, but failed to quicken when the chips were down. Trainer Arnaud Delacour drops him aggressively, and switches him back to the main track. In truth he has shown better form on the main track. I think he will go close and recommend backing him at his Morning Line price of 3.02/1.



R Averie Lynn to make all

Race 6 19:51 Tampa Bay Downs - R Averie Lynn

I am going to side with R Averie Lynn in this $16k non-winner of two on the main track.

This filly finished down the field behind Atlantic Princess in a $25k optional claimer last month. She attempted to make all, but weakened out of contention before the entrance to the straight. This was not her true running, and am prepared to give her another chance. Trainer Gerald Bennett adds blinkers and has engaged the services of leading rider Samy Camacho. Bennett is having a solid meeting with a 23% strike rate. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.