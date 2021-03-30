US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Tampa (US) 31st Mar (R1 7f Claim)Show Hide
Wednesday 31 March, 5.35pm
|Lights Down Low
|Offlee Irish
|Marvella
|Mermaid Kisses
|Pasz The Pepper
|U Know I B Lion
|Passions Image
Nick Shiambouros struck again when both his selections won at Turf Paradise. Nick heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two more fancies...
"This was a career best for this daughter of Verrazano and should move forward"
Back Princess Nina Race 9 at 4.03/1 in the 21:45 at Tampa Bay Downs
Passion's Image to bounce back
Race 1 17:35 Tampa Bay Downs - Passion's Image
Passion's Image should make her presence felt in this $8k claimer on the main track.
This mare finished seventh to Italian Justice in a turf sprint over this course earlier this month. She made some progress inside the final, but never had a realistic chance of delivering a challenge. The return to the main track will suit, as she was a winner at this level two starts back. Trainer Alnaz Ali is having a decent meeting with a 17% strike rate, and Tomas Mejia has the riding assignment. This is a competitive race for the level so BSP is recommended.
Princess Nina to take finale
Race 9 21:45 Tampa Bay Downs - Princess Nina
Princess Nina should go close in this $20k claimer on the turf.
This filly beat Donya's Magic in a similar event over this course earlier this month. She squeezed through to lead inside the final furlong, and was driven out to score decisively. This was a career best for this daughter of Verrazano and should move forward. She is an uncomplicated ride, and the talented Jose Ferrer rides back for connections. Trainer Jose Delgado is having another solid meeting with a 27% strike rate and 32 winners. Anything around her Morning Line of 4.03/1 will do.
Nick's Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +39.67
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far...
Staked: 4
Returned: 9.41
