US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Princess Nina Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Princess Nina Runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros struck again when both his selections won at Turf Paradise. Nick heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two more fancies...

"This was a career best for this daughter of Verrazano and should move forward"

Back Princess Nina Race 9 at 4.03/1 in the 21:45 at Tampa Bay Downs

Passion's Image to bounce back

Race 1 17:35 Tampa Bay Downs - Passion's Image

Passion's Image should make her presence felt in this $8k claimer on the main track.

This mare finished seventh to Italian Justice in a turf sprint over this course earlier this month. She made some progress inside the final, but never had a realistic chance of delivering a challenge. The return to the main track will suit, as she was a winner at this level two starts back. Trainer Alnaz Ali is having a decent meeting with a 17% strike rate, and Tomas Mejia has the riding assignment. This is a competitive race for the level so BSP is recommended.

Princess Nina to take finale

Race 9 21:45 Tampa Bay Downs - Princess Nina

Princess Nina should go close in this $20k claimer on the turf.

This filly beat Donya's Magic in a similar event over this course earlier this month. She squeezed through to lead inside the final furlong, and was driven out to score decisively. This was a career best for this daughter of Verrazano and should move forward. She is an uncomplicated ride, and the talented Jose Ferrer rides back for connections. Trainer Jose Delgado is having another solid meeting with a 27% strike rate and 32 winners. Anything around her Morning Line of 4.03/1 will do.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +39.67

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far...

Staked: 4
Returned: 9.41


