US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Friday

Prince Valeski to reign supreme

Race 5 19:44 Tampa Bay Downs - Prince Valeski

I am going to take a chance with Prince Valeski in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This gelding finished sixth to Accessible in a $20k maiden claimer at Gulfstream Park earlier this month. He missed the break and failed to make an impression when the pace lifted. This was a fair effort for the level, and the application of blinkers should help him focus. Trainer Amador Sanchez does not have many runners here, but is a talented conditioner who places his horses where they can be competitive. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

Never My Love to graduate

Race 8 21:22 Tampa Bay Downs - Never My Love

Never My Love should go close in this interesting $16k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished a distant fourth to Ideal Breeze in a $35k maiden claimer at Gulfstream Park earlier this month. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. In truth she was a little disappointing, but had shown promise on debut last November. Trainer Jane Cibelli drops her aggressively and put in a super piece of work over the course earlier this month. I think she is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing her at around 4.03/1.