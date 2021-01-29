To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Friday

Never My Love Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Never My Love runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when Writer's Regret won at Aqueduct. Nick heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two selections...

"Trainer Jane Cibelli drops her aggressively and put in a super piece of work over the course earlier this month"

Back Never My Love Race 8 at 4.03/1 in the 21:22 at Tampa Bay Downs

Prince Valeski to reign supreme

Race 5 19:44 Tampa Bay Downs - Prince Valeski

I am going to take a chance with Prince Valeski in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This gelding finished sixth to Accessible in a $20k maiden claimer at Gulfstream Park earlier this month. He missed the break and failed to make an impression when the pace lifted. This was a fair effort for the level, and the application of blinkers should help him focus. Trainer Amador Sanchez does not have many runners here, but is a talented conditioner who places his horses where they can be competitive. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

Never My Love to graduate

Race 8 21:22 Tampa Bay Downs - Never My Love

Never My Love should go close in this interesting $16k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished a distant fourth to Ideal Breeze in a $35k maiden claimer at Gulfstream Park earlier this month. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. In truth she was a little disappointing, but had shown promise on debut last November. Trainer Jane Cibelli drops her aggressively and put in a super piece of work over the course earlier this month. I think she is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing her at around 4.03/1.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -1.99

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far...


Staked: 6
Returned: 15.35

Recommended bets

Back Prince Valeski Race 5 at BSP in the 19:44 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Never My Love Race 8 at 4.03/1 in the 21:22 at Tampa Bay Downs

Bet slip

Close

