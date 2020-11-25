To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Mijet Tampa Bay Downs
Mijet Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Stabilize won at 4.24 BSP. Nick heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two selections from opening day...

"She has been working well ahead of this assignment and put in a bullet work earlier this month"

Back Mijet Race 9 at 4.03/1 in the 21:24 at Tampa Bay Downs

Campaign Sky to take opener

Race 1 12:25 Tampa Bay Downs - Campaign Sky

Campaign Sky is an interesting runner in this $8k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding finished second to Shell Fire against similar at Prairie Meadows in September. He made up a lot of ground in the straight but never had a realistic chance of catching the winner. He faced better in the past, and his recent work tab over the course is strong. He makes his local debut, and trainer Jon Arnett has engaged the services of top jockey Samy Camacho. Hopefully they will go a good gallop, to set up his customary closing kick. BSP is recommended.

Mijet strong back on turf

Race 9 21:24 Tampa Bay Downs - Mijet

Mijet should go close in this $16k non-winner of two on the turf course.

This well related Bernardini filly finished down the field in a race taken off the turf at Gulfstream Park West last month. He flashed speed before weakening quickly at the entrance to the straight. I am surprised she took her chance on the main track as all her best form is on the turf. She has some solid form in the book including a fourth place finish in a $45k claimer at Gulfstream Park in August. She has been working well ahead of this assignment and put in a bullet work earlier this month. Anything around her Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +89.83

This week so far…

Staked: 3
Returned: 4.24


Recommended bets

Back Campaign Sky Race 1 at BSP in the 12:25 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Mijet Race 9 at 4.03/1 in the 21:24 at Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa (US) 25th Nov (R1 1m Claim)

Wednesday 25 November, 5.25pm

Cpl. Dionicio
Purchasing Power
Campaign Spy
Swingstage
Secret Life Style
Mayrhofen
Jack B Winkle
Tampa (US) 25th Nov (R9 1m1f Claim)

Wednesday 25 November, 9.24pm

Magdalena
Splendor Beach
Mahkato
Mijet
Kelcies Mandate
Donnameup
Skol Chant
Mi Karlita
Lake Parima
Wonder Blondy
Real Wild Solution
Puffer Fish
Little Ms Broadway
Cant Katz Her
