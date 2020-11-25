US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Campaign Sky to take opener

Race 1 12:25 Tampa Bay Downs - Campaign Sky

Campaign Sky is an interesting runner in this $8k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding finished second to Shell Fire against similar at Prairie Meadows in September. He made up a lot of ground in the straight but never had a realistic chance of catching the winner. He faced better in the past, and his recent work tab over the course is strong. He makes his local debut, and trainer Jon Arnett has engaged the services of top jockey Samy Camacho. Hopefully they will go a good gallop, to set up his customary closing kick. BSP is recommended.

Mijet strong back on turf

Race 9 21:24 Tampa Bay Downs - Mijet

Mijet should go close in this $16k non-winner of two on the turf course.



This well related Bernardini filly finished down the field in a race taken off the turf at Gulfstream Park West last month. He flashed speed before weakening quickly at the entrance to the straight. I am surprised she took her chance on the main track as all her best form is on the turf. She has some solid form in the book including a fourth place finish in a $45k claimer at Gulfstream Park in August. She has been working well ahead of this assignment and put in a bullet work earlier this month. Anything around her Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.

