US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Yes to No Way Jose

Race 5 19:15 Tampa Bay Downs - No Way Jose

No Way Jose should make her presence felt in this $32k optional claimer on the turf.

This well related mare finished fourth to Bacchanalia in a $62.5k optional claimer at Gulfstream Park in January. She put in some good work in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner. She has a touch of class, and took her chance in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot a couple of years ago. Trainer Eddie Kenneally drops her in class, and has engaged the services of top jockey Samy Camacho. Kenneally does not have many runners here, but it is worth paying attention when he does. BSP is recommended.

Mi Cleopatra and I tough on the drop

Race 6 19:45 Tampa Bay Downs - Mi Cleopatra and I

Mi Cleopatra and I is my idea of the winner of this $8k non-winner of two claimer on the main track.

This filly finished down the field behind Fan Fan in a $25k optional claimer over this course last month. She flashed speed before weakening out of contention fully two furlongs from home. This was a disappointing effort and is better than the bare form suggests. She faced better in the past, and won at the $16k level last December. She has lost her way, but can bounce back with the much needed class relief. Trainer Jose Delgado is having a super meeting with a healthy 28% strike rate. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.