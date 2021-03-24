To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Mademoiselle Nova Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Mademoiselle Nova runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark when Aries won at Turf Paradise. Nick heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two selections from the Wednesday card...

"She should have enough speed to clear the field from the gate and hopefully make all"

Back Mademoiselle Nova Race 7 at 3.7511/4 in the 19:20 at Tampa Bay Downs

Continually tough on debut

Race 3 17:16 Tampa Bay Downs - Continually

I am going to side with Continually in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This well related filly by Candy Ride is out of the Old Trieste mare Steady Course. She is a half-sister to the smart Mastery, who was unbeaten in three starts for Bob Baffert. He won the Grade 1 CashCall Futurity at two, and the Grade 2 San Felipe at three before retiring due to injury. He would have started favourite for the Kentucky Derby had he gone to post. This does not look a particularly strong race and should be ready to do herself justice. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Mademoiselle Nova a bright chance

Race 7 19:20 Tampa Bay Downs - Mademoiselle Nova

Mademoiselle Nova should make her presence felt in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This Into Mischief filly finished third to Reinagol in a similar event at Gulfstream Park in January. She was caught in a speed duel, and had no more to give well inside the final furlong. Trainer Mark Casse stretches her out to the mile distance which will suit given her pedigree. Her work tab is solid and top jockey Antonio Gallardo has the riding assignment. She should have enough speed to clear the field from the gate and hopefully make all. Anything around 3.7511/4 will do.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +41.76

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far...

Staked: 4
Returned: 3.0

Recommended bets

Back Continually Race 3 at 3.55/2 in the 17:16 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Mademoiselle Nova Race 7 at 3.7511/4 in the 19:20 at Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa (US) 24th Mar (R3 1m Mdn)

Wednesday 24 March, 5.16pm

Back Lay
As It Seems
Continually
Morning Cocktail
Ransoms Reward
Baby Gundin
Nakibeya
Tampa (US) 24th Mar (R7 1m Mdn)

Wednesday 24 March, 7.20pm

Back Lay
Oriole
Born Mean
Mademoiselle Nova
Pythoness
Shedancesforfate
Dance Recital
Take To The Skies
Cest Parti
