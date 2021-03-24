US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Continually tough on debut

Race 3 17:16 Tampa Bay Downs - Continually

I am going to side with Continually in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This well related filly by Candy Ride is out of the Old Trieste mare Steady Course. She is a half-sister to the smart Mastery, who was unbeaten in three starts for Bob Baffert. He won the Grade 1 CashCall Futurity at two, and the Grade 2 San Felipe at three before retiring due to injury. He would have started favourite for the Kentucky Derby had he gone to post. This does not look a particularly strong race and should be ready to do herself justice. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Mademoiselle Nova a bright chance

Race 7 19:20 Tampa Bay Downs - Mademoiselle Nova

Mademoiselle Nova should make her presence felt in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This Into Mischief filly finished third to Reinagol in a similar event at Gulfstream Park in January. She was caught in a speed duel, and had no more to give well inside the final furlong. Trainer Mark Casse stretches her out to the mile distance which will suit given her pedigree. Her work tab is solid and top jockey Antonio Gallardo has the riding assignment. She should have enough speed to clear the field from the gate and hopefully make all. Anything around 3.7511/4 will do.