US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Racing at Turf Paradise was cancelled yesterday due to COVID -19 restrictions. Nick Shiambouros heads to Tampa Day Downs with two selections from the Florida track...

"I think she will be popular at the claim box as she has a wonderful attitude and a zest for racing"

Back Lady Breanna Race 9 at 3.02/1 in the 21:21 at Tampa Bay Downs

Geography on target

Race 5 19:21 Tampa Bay Downs - Geography

Geography could run well at a big price in this $16k non-winner of three on the turf.

This Giant's Causeway gelding finished fifth to Ninja Dust in a $20k non-winner of three at Gulfstream Park last month. He made up a lot of ground in the straight, but could not sustain the effort. This was a fair effort for the level, and was his first run in six weeks. He makes his debut for trainer Benny Feliciano who drops him in class. The Tampa Bay Downs oval has been kind to Geography who has two course wins to his name. He will be played late, and should go off at double digit odds. BSP is recommended.

Lady Breanna to take finale

Race 9 21:21 Tampa Bay Downs - Lady Breanna

I am not going to desert Lady Breanna in this $6,250 claimer on the main track.

This mare won her third straight race when beating Captivant over this course last month. She made most of the running, and found plenty in the closing stages to win decisively. She is an uncomplicated ride, and can make the running or just sit off the pace. Trainer Gerald Bennett drops her in class and veteran rider Daniel Centeno rides back for connections. I think she will be popular at the claim box as she has a wonderful attitude and a zest for racing. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -.18

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0

