US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Thursday

King Andres Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet King Andres runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when the heavily backed Indimaaj won. Nick returns to Tampa Bay Downs with two Christmas Eve selections...

"This does not look particularly strong race, and a bold bid is expected"

Back King Andres Race 9 at BSP in the 21:15 at Tampa Bay Downs

Donya's Magic to make some noise

Race 5 19:15 Tampa Bay Downs - Donya's Magic

Donya's Magic is an interesting runner in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This filly put in a much improved effort on turf debut when finishing third in a $25k maiden claimer at Delaware Park in September. She made a nice move on the rail in the straight, but could only stay on at one pace in the closing stages. She makes her local debut for trainer Kathleen O'Connell who has a 17% strike rate in claiming races. Her work tab is solid and could pop up at a big price. BSP is recommended.

King Andres to reign supreme

Race 9 21:15 Tampa Bay Downs - King Andres

King Andres is my idea of the winner of this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This colt finished a close second to Big Treasure in a $12.5k maiden claimer in a race taken off the turf at Gulfstream Park West last month. He was caught in a speed duel and paid the price close home. Back in August he finished a closing third in a similar event on the turf. He made a strong move at the entrance to the straight and finished the race with good energy. Trainer Juan Rodriguez adds blinkers to help him focus which is a positive move. This does not look particularly strong race, and a bold bid is expected. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +89.82

This week so far…

Staked: 6
Returned: 5.63

Recommended bets

Back Donya’s Magic Race 5 at BSP in the 19:15 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back King Andres Race 9 at BSP in the 21:15 at Tampa Bay Downs

