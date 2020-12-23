US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Indimaaj to repeat

Race 2 18:10 Tampa Bay Downs - Indimaaj

Indimaaj should go close in this $32k optional claimer on the main track.

This well related son of Tapit was most impressive when beating Pinson in a $16k optional claimer over this course earlier this month. He swept to the front in the straight, and pulled clear to win with plenty in hand. This was a super effort on his local debut and clearly has more to offer. Trainer Jeff Engler has had a fast start to the meeting, and this likeable individual can give him another winner. BSP is recommended.

Gray Gilding to graduate

Race 3 18:40 Tampa Bay Downs - Gray Gilding

Gray Gilding is an interesting runner in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This gelding caught the eye on local debut when finishing fifth in a $32k maiden claimer earlier this month. He took a hefty bump at the start, but ran on well in the closing stages without troubling the winner. Trainer Antonio Machado drops him aggressively and retains the services of leading rider Samy Camacho. His work tab is solid and am expecting a big effort. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.

