US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Mystic Link to hit the heights

Race 2 17:55 Tampa Bay Downs - Mystic Link

Mystic Link should go close in this interesting $10k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished fourth in a $16k optional claimer at Prairie Meadows in September. He made his move at the entrance to the straight but could only stay on at one pace when the chips were down. Trainer Jon Arnett drops him in class for his local debut, and stretches him out in distance. The in form Samy Camacho has the riding assignment. Camacho rode six winners last week, and is an excellent judge of pace. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.55/2 will do.

Gaelic to strike Gold

Race 7 20:25 Tampa Bay Downs - Gaelic Gold

Gaelic Gold should make her presence felt in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This well related filly finished second to Pure Bode in a similar event at Belmont Park in September. She made a big move on the home turn, and finished strongly to run in to a place. She faced better at the New York tracks and should get off the mark here. Trainer Christophe Clement is having a fantastic year, and had a winner at the meeting last week. Clement has shipped most of his turf horses down to Florida and should have another productive winter. I recommend backing her at around 4.57/2 on the exchange.