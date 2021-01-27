US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Native Hawk to swoop

Race 3 18:42 Tampa Bay Downs - Native Hawk

Native Hawk should go close in this restricted $5k claimer on the main track.

This consistent performer finished third to Astronaut Oscar in a $10k claimer over this course last month. He ran on well inside the final furlong, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner. He makes his first start for Daniel Sanner who drops him aggressively straight off the bat. I love the move by Sanner who has a respectable 15% strike rate at the meeting. He won at a higher level last spring and is suited by the conditions of the race. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

First Navy Admiral the boss

Race 8 21:18 Tampa Bay Downs - First Navy Admiral

First Navy Admiral is an interesting runner in this $16k maiden claimer on the main track.

This colt finished fourth to Grey Dom in a similar event at Gulfstream Park last July. He was caught in a speed duel, and ultimately paid the price well inside the final furlong. He makes his first start for trainer Kathleen O'Connell who is having a decent meeting with a 15% strike rate. O'Connell has been working him steadily over the past month and looks ready to do himself justice. He faced better in the past, and should have enough pace to stalk the leaders or even make the running. Leading rider Samy Camacho has the riding assignment. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.