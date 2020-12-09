US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Tinker's Pal to upset

Race 4 18:51 Tampa Bay Downs - Tinker's Pal

I am going to side with Tinker's Pal in this interesting $16k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing fifth to West Side Warrior over this course last month. He was fanned five-wide at the entrance to the straight, but put in some good work in the closing stages and was not beaten all that far. This was a super effort and will benefit from the return to seven furlongs. This is not a particularly strong race and should run well at a decent price. BSP is recommended.

Equuleus to graduate

Race 6 19:50 Tampa Bay Downs - Equuleus

Equuleus should go close in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This colt caught the eye on debut when finishing third to Tiz Handsome at Monmouth in October. He made his move at the entrance to the straight, but could only stay on at one pace when the chips were down. This was a pleasing effort and has every right to move forward. There is plenty of speed in the pedigree and has been working well ahead of this assignment. Top jockey Antonio Gallardo has the riding assignment which is a positive sign. BSP is recommended.