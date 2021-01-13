To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

D'craziness Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet D'craziness runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when Brickbat won at Turf Paradise. Nick heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two selections...

"He was value for more than the winning margin, and should move forward"

Back D'craziness Race 7 at BSP in the 20:50 at Tampa Bay Downs

Malio's to deliver

Race 4 19:10 Tampa Bay Downs - Malio's

Malio's should go close in this restricted $5k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished third to Libertarian over this course earlier this month. He was caught in a speed duel and ultimately paid the price inside the final furlong. This was his first run in almost five months and may have needed the outing. He faced better in the past and won at the $8k level last spring. The Gerald Bennett stable is firing on all cylinders and has a 27% strike rate at the meeting. Leading rider Samy Camacho rides back for connections, which is another positive. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.

D'craziness a solid choice

Race 7 20:50 Tampa Bay Downs - D'craziness

D'craziness can give trainer Gerald Bennett and jockey Samy Camacho a quick fire double in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This eight-year-old narrowly beat Twenty Four Seven in a similar event over this course last month. He was squeezed for room inside the final furlong, but burst through and got up near the line. He was value for more than the winning margin, and should move forward. He retains his form well and is a three time course winner. A couple of the more fancied runners have faced better in the past, but D'craziness comes in to this race in cracking form. BSP is recommended.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +1.26

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far...

Staked: 4
Returned: 6

Recommended bets

Back Malio's Race 4 at 4.03/1 in the 19:10 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back D'craziness Race 7 at BSP in the 20:50 at Tampa Bay Downs

