US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Malio's to deliver

Race 4 19:10 Tampa Bay Downs - Malio's

Malio's should go close in this restricted $5k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished third to Libertarian over this course earlier this month. He was caught in a speed duel and ultimately paid the price inside the final furlong. This was his first run in almost five months and may have needed the outing. He faced better in the past and won at the $8k level last spring. The Gerald Bennett stable is firing on all cylinders and has a 27% strike rate at the meeting. Leading rider Samy Camacho rides back for connections, which is another positive. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.

D'craziness a solid choice

Race 7 20:50 Tampa Bay Downs - D'craziness

D'craziness can give trainer Gerald Bennett and jockey Samy Camacho a quick fire double in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This eight-year-old narrowly beat Twenty Four Seven in a similar event over this course last month. He was squeezed for room inside the final furlong, but burst through and got up near the line. He was value for more than the winning margin, and should move forward. He retains his form well and is a three time course winner. A couple of the more fancied runners have faced better in the past, but D'craziness comes in to this race in cracking form. BSP is recommended.