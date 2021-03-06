US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct and Tampa Bay Downs on Saturday

Miss Brazil tough to down

Race 6 20:29 Aqueduct - Miss Brazil

Miss Brazil should go close in this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This filly was most impressive when beating Gulf Coast in a Stakes race over this course last month. She made all the running and drew well clear inside the final furlong. This was her best effort to date, and has a bright future ahead of her. Trainer Anthony Dutrow has exercised a great deal of patience with her and has paid dividends. I think she is a Graded Stakes horse in the making, and can envision her contesting a race like the Test Stakes at the Spa this summer. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.

Candy Man Rocket to boost Derby chance

Race 11 22:25 Tampa Bay Downs - Candy Man Rocket

The Tampa Bay Derby has grown in stature over the years and is recognized as a legitimate Kentucky Derby trial. The winner and placed horses will earn valuable points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

Candy Man Rocket is my idea of the winner of this mouthwatering Grade 2 on the main track.

This well related son of Candy Ride beat Nova Rags in the Grade 3 Sam F Davis Stakes over this course last month. He took the lead in the home straight and powered home to win convincingly. This was a super effort considering this was only his third lifetime start. The water is deeper today, but think he has the ability and class to take this historic race. This Bill Mott stable is firing on all cylinders with a 24% strike rate at the meeting, and the talented Junior Alvarado rides back for connections. Anything around his Morning Line of 3.02/1 will do.