US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Brice Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Brice runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when both his selections won at Turf Paradise. Nick heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two more fancies...

"In early January he was a wide margin winner in an $8k non-winner of two, which reads well in the context of this race"

Back Brice Race 8 at 6.05/1 in the 20:48 at Tampa Bay Downs

Time for Food and Wine

Race 5 19:15 Tampa Bay Downs - Food and Wine

I am going to give Food and Wine another chance in this $16k non-winner of three on the turf.

This Glen Hill Farm homebred finished sixth to Tune In over this course in January. He ducked out a furlong from home, and was forced to steady when holding every chance. I suspect something was amiss as trainer Tom Procter has given him a couple of months off. He faced better in the past, and a reproduction of his best effort would see him go close. He may not be entirely straightforward, but does have ability. BSP is recommended.

Take a chance on Brice

Race 8 20:48 Tampa Bay Downs - Brice

Brice could run well at a decent price in this $8k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding was a now show behind Rock the Park over this course in January. He missed the break, but was rushed to the lead before weakening quickly before the entrance to the straight. This run is best forgotten as this was not his true running. In early January he was a wide margin winner in an $8k non-winner of two, which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Jose Delgado removes the blinkers which is an interesting move. Delgado has a 17% strike rate when removing headgear. Anything around his Morning Line price of 6.05/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +2.57

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 4
Returned: 6.5

Recommended bets

Back Food and Wine Race 5 at BSP in the 19:15 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Brice Race 8 at 6.05/1 in the 20:48 at Tampa Bay Downs

Bet slip

Close

