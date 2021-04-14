To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Bella Pierina Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Bella Pierina runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two selections from the Florida course...

"Trainer Joseph Minieri wisely drops her back to a mile, and should be more effective over this trip"

Back Bella Pierina Race 5 at 5.04/1 in the 19:17 at Tampa Bay Downs

Starship Reina to take opener

Race 1 12:15 Tampa Bay Downs - Starship Reina

Starship Reina should appreciate the ease in grade in this $8k claimer on the main track.

This mare finished second to All Good Times in a $20k claimer over seven furlongs back in February. She took the lead inside the final furlong, but her stamina gave out and was caught close home. The return to six furlongs, and the aggressive drop by trainer Gerald Bennett should do the trick. She is an uncomplicated ride and will go close. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Bella Pierina to make all

Race 5 19:17 Tampa Bay Downs - Bella Pierina

Bella Pierina should make her presence felt in this allowance race on the turf.

This mare finished third to Antalya over this course last month. She attempted to make all, but did not get home over the 11 furlong trip and had to settle for a place. Trainer Joseph Minieri wisely drops her back to a mile, and should be more effective over this trip. She has plenty of pace, and jockey Daniel Centeno is more than capable of setting the right fractions. Hopefully she can clear the field and make all. Anything around her Morning Line price of 5.04/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +38.97

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 4
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Starship Reina Race 1 at 3.02/1 in the 12:15 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Bella Pierina Race 5 at 5.04/1 in the 19:17 at Tampa Bay Downs

Bet slip

Close

