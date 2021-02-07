To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Sunday

Beachside Bunny Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Beachside Bunny runs at Tampa Bay Downs

With Aqueduct postponed Nick Shiambouros heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two Sunday selections...

"The stretch out to the mile distance is exactly what she needs and significant improvement is expected"

Back Beachside Bunny Race 8 at BSP in the 20:50 at Tampa Bay Downs

Tiz Approved to bounce back

Race 6 19:50 Tampa Bay Downs - Tiz Approved

Tiz Approved can get back to winning ways in this restricted $5k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field behind Central Park in a $16k claimer last month. He flashed speed before calling it a day at the entrance to the straight. Last spring he won three races in a row over this course, but has since lost his way. Trainer Darien Rodriguez drops him aggressively which is a positive move. Rodriguez is having a solid meeting with a 22% strike rate, and has secured the services of top jockey Antonio Gallardo. Hopefully the ease in grade will help carry his speed further. Anything around his Morning Line of 4.03/1 will do.

Beachside Bunny the big improver

Race 8 20:50 Tampa Bay Downs - Beachside Bunny

Beachside Bunny should run well at a fair price in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This California Chrome filly caught the eye on debut when finishing third to Admiral Hopper in a similar event last month. She ran on well in the straight, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the easy winner. The stretch out to the mile distance is exactly what she needs and significant improvement is expected. Trainer Jordan Blair is having a good meeting with limited resources. Jordan has a respectable 25% strike rate. It is nice to see Jesus Castanon ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -.63

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far...


Staked: 11
Returned: 6.8

Recommended bets

Back Tiz Approved Race 6 at 4.03/1 in the 19:50 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Beachside Bunny Race 8 at BSP in the 20:50 at Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa (US) 7th Feb (R6 6f Claim)

Sunday 7 February, 7.50pm

Tampa (US) 7th Feb (R8 1m Mdn)

Sunday 7 February, 8.50pm

