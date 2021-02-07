US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Sunday

Tiz Approved to bounce back

Race 6 19:50 Tampa Bay Downs - Tiz Approved

Tiz Approved can get back to winning ways in this restricted $5k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field behind Central Park in a $16k claimer last month. He flashed speed before calling it a day at the entrance to the straight. Last spring he won three races in a row over this course, but has since lost his way. Trainer Darien Rodriguez drops him aggressively which is a positive move. Rodriguez is having a solid meeting with a 22% strike rate, and has secured the services of top jockey Antonio Gallardo. Hopefully the ease in grade will help carry his speed further. Anything around his Morning Line of 4.03/1 will do.

Beachside Bunny the big improver

Race 8 20:50 Tampa Bay Downs - Beachside Bunny

Beachside Bunny should run well at a fair price in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This California Chrome filly caught the eye on debut when finishing third to Admiral Hopper in a similar event last month. She ran on well in the straight, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the easy winner. The stretch out to the mile distance is exactly what she needs and significant improvement is expected. Trainer Jordan Blair is having a good meeting with limited resources. Jordan has a respectable 25% strike rate. It is nice to see Jesus Castanon ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.